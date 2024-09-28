EastEnders shares first look at David and Bianca’s dramatic reunion

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has shared some first-look images at Bianca Jackson’s much-anticipated reunion with her dad David Wicks.

Back in July, it was announced that Michael French would be reprising his role as David for a short stint, ten years after he was last seen in Albert Square.

David’s return coincides with the return of his daughter Bianca, who arrived back in Walford after three months away, in scenes that aired this week.

Bianca made an emotional exit in June after falling out with her half-sister Sonia, but now Sonia is in prison for Debbie’s murder, she is back to find out the truth.

Kat has urged her to see the GP after her depression diagnosis earlier this year, but Bianca is more interested in getting justice for Sonia, as she is rightly convinced that Reiss killed his wife.

Next week, Bianca will become even more suspicious after overhearing Debbie’s will being read out, and having a chat with Debbie’s parents about Reiss.

She decides to get Reiss drunk and hides Freddie’s microphone to try and record him confessing to murder.

But thing won’t be easy for Bianca, and as her erratic behaviour continues to worry her loved ones, her attempts to free Sonia will backfire.

Eastenders has released some first-look images of scenes that will air in the coming weeks, with another of Bianca’s schemes seemingly ending with her falling into a large pile of rubbish.

She will then get the biggest shock of all, when she is reunited with her estranged dad David, who rocks up on the Square at that very moment.

It hasn’t yet been revealed why David will pay a visit to Walford, but once he reunites with Bianca, he quickly realises that his daughter needs him now more than ever before.

Will David be able to help Bianca – and will he also reunite with his ex, Cindy?

In a statement when his return was first announced, French said: "I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

