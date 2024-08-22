EastEnders shares first spoilers for Dean Wicks’ murder trial

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has teased big drama for The Six in Dean Wicks’ murder trial, in new advanced spoilers.

The Six have been trying to cover up Keanu’s murder since Christmas Day, with Linda killing Keanu in an attempt to save Sharon’s life.

After Keanu’s body was discovered, the women successfully framed Dean for the crime, and Linda gave a false witness statement to make sure he went down.

But from prison, Dean has been trying to clear his name with the help of Bernie, who has been sending anonymous blackmail messages to get Linda or Sharon to crack.

Next month, Dean’s murder trial will take place, and it will be a tense time for Linda who will return from rehab to take the stand, something she has been terrified about.

Official teaser spoilers released by the BBC for the first week of September have revealed that there is a lot of drama to come for the Walford women as the trial unfolds.

In scenes that will air on Monday, September 2, Sharon, Stacey and Linda will all give evidence on the first day in court.

But there appears to be twists in store, as during the week, the events of the trial will have huge repercussions for The Six and they will be forced to "fight for their freedom".

Other Walford residents who are in on the big secret will also lend a hand to help the escalating situation, as Johnny and Phil will work together to "find a solution".

Will The Six’s crime remain under wraps, or will the truth be revealed?

Elsewhere in Albert Square, Chelsea looks for answers in the aftermath of the crowd crush at Peggy’s, and the Slaters celebrate Charli’s first birthday – while Stacey takes the stand herself.

The full teaser spoilers follow below.

Monday, September 2 – 7:30pm

Sharon, Stacey and Linda anxiously prepare to give evidence on the first day of Dean’s trial. Mo shares some pearls of wisdom.

Tuesday, September 3 – 7:30pm

Dean’s trial continues to have repercussions for The Six, Johnny and Phil join forces to find a solution, and the Slaters gather for Charli’s first birthday celebrations.

Wednesday, September 4 – 7:30pm

The latest update in Dean’s trial has huge repercussions for The Six, Chelsea searches for answers, and Lily is upset, following recent events.

Thursday, September 5 – 7:30pm

The Six continue to deal with the repercussions of Dean’s trial as they continue to fight for their freedom.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

