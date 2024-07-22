EastEnders' Shaun Williamson set for TV comeback in new comedy special

EastEnders' Shaun Williamson is making his TV comeback in the latest Murder, They Hope special.

The actor, best known for playing Barry Evans in the BBC One and iPlayer soap, joins Johnny Vegas, Sian Gibson and a solid ensemble cast for more murder-mystery spoofing.

Titled Apocalypse Slough, the special will air on Gold in September.

Following on from last year's Blood Actually, Gibson's character Gemma is officially appointed as a detective at the Serious Crimes Agency, while Vegas' Terry isn't allowed to due to his shady past.

Lia Toby - Getty Images

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

The duo are called to investigate a double murder at a local rugby club, where a web of complex and dark secrets is waiting to be exposed.

Not only is there a race against time, but our protagonists must also contend with the strain Gemma's new job is putting on their relationship.

Of course, the special won't be all that serious, with a host of British actors and comedians signed up. They include The Kumars' Sanjeev Bhaskar, Ted Lasso's Annette Badland, Simon Day, Ghosts' Jim Howick, and Ben Bailey Smith.

Emmerdale's Charlie Hardwick, Wicked Little Letters' Gemma Jones, Jason Lewis, Matthew Kelly, Harry Peacock, and newcomer Dane Williams.

Sarah Hadland is also back as Gemma's sister Monica, who is still trying to make it as an influencer.

UKTV

Related: Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson reveals how Barry exit story changed

Writer and creator Jason Cook is quoted as saying: "It's so good to be back with Gemma and Terry, and this time Monica's tagging along to increase the chaos!

"What an amazing cast we managed to get for this one, with some really fantastic performances. I can't wait for everyone to see."

Apocalypse Slough will air on Gold in September.

You Might Also Like