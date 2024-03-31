EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal pays tribute following her mother's death

Getty Images

EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal has paid an emotional tribute to her "fierce" mother, Nirmal.

Posting on Instagram yesterday (March 30), Sopal shared pictures of her mother smiling, surrounded by family.

"27th February 2024, 11.30pm, mum passed peacefully, with dignity & grace, just as she'd lived her whole life. My sister & I had settled in for the night shift at the hospital. The lads had come, spent the day, & just as the last of them left... mum passed, with me & my sister holding her hands. We walked mum as far as we could. It's been hard, but I've never known strength like mums. I'm proud to be her daughter," the caption read.

Sopal went on to reveal her mother's wonderful attributes: "As we told people, the one thing constant in people's memory was Mums huge warm smile, her ability to adapt to change & show love & respect to all. Our home was always open; a shelter from the rain whilst waiting for the bus. For pronthey & chaa. For all the children to come & chill after school. There was always food. Our home was busy, warm, & full of love because of mum.

"A fierce supporter of all of her kids & grandkids mums unique ability to get through to us was second to none. She was our rock, friend, confidant, guiding light. She was my No. 1 fan travelling up & down the country, with dad watching shows. Mum was an extraordinary teacher of life just by being & doing everything with love."



A friend replied: "What a wonderful woman. I’m so sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of our childhood and spending time at your house with your mum always being so welcoming. Mums are the best! She lives on through you and your memories ❤ Thinking of you during this difficult time."

Fans were similarly touched by Sopal's heartfelt words, as one added: "What a beautiful tribute to your mum. My deepest condolences to all who loved her. 🤍"

Sopal plays Suki Panesar in EastEnders, herself a strong matriarch of a large family. Recent episodes have seen Suki finally taking back control of her life, ousting her abusive husband Nish with the support of her loved ones.

