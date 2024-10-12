EastEnders star confirms Penny and Chelsea showdown

EastEnders spoilers follow for scenes set to air next week.

EastEnders' Penny Branning and Chelsea Fox are set to have a major showdown next week, as the fallout from the crush at the club continues.

Chelsea tried to sabotage workplace rival Penny by overselling tickets for a club night, leading to a stampede of impatient guests and several injured people.

Speaking about the storyline, Penny actor Kitty Castledine teased that there are going to be fireworks once her character finds out the truth in upcoming episodes.

"She's genuinely shocked, and deeply hurt," Castledine said. "I think there is also this sense of betrayal, not only from Chelsea, but also from Denise for keeping it a secret for weeks.

"Penny is meant to be going back to Paris, and is literally thinking this is the end of her life, her career, everything. So she feels this great sense of betrayal with Denise. Shortly after, she has a massive burst of rage, and she is not afraid to show it. I think she gets that from her dad."

She added that both women will "lose [their] filter" when Penny confronts Chelsea, and it will be "very raw and very real".

"The guilt is eating Chelsea alive, but I don’t think Penny cares because Chelsea has put her through it, and sometimes you have to pay the price of your actions. I think that’s what Penny is trying to preach onto Chelsea in the showdown," she explained.

"The drama is only just beginning for Penny, and there is a lot to unravel between Penny and Jack’s relationship."

EastEnders airs on Mondays-Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

