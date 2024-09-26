EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa responds to live episode plans

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has opened up on live episode plans for the BBC soap.

As the show celebrates its 40th anniversary in February 2025, a live episode will be broadcast from BBC Elstree Centre with the audience having control over the outcome of one storyline.

Much of the details of the live episode have been kept under wraps, but an interactive element will allow audience members to play cupid in a love story.



Jossa, who plays Lauren Branning in the soap, has addressed her excitement for the special episode and the faces we see return to the fold in the lead-up, including Tracy-Ann Oberman as Chrissie Watts and Louisa Lytton as Ruby Allen.

"Yes, some old faces are back in Albert Square," she told OK! magazine. “Some absolute legends in the game, so that’s really cool. I love it."

She continued: "We only found out about it a couple of hours before you guys did. I think there are many things that EastEnders does well and a live episode is definitely one of them. I think it would be silly not to.

"It was kind of in the air and everyone was guessing whether we would, whether we’d do anything different to mark it. But it’s our 40th – we’ve got to go big or go home!"



Diane Parish, who plays Denise Fox in EastEnders, also spoke to Digital Spy about her "terrified" reaction to the live episode at this year's National Television Awards.

"First, I was a bit terrified," Diane said. "I'm getting no younger. When I first did that, I had a few more of my faculties about me. We've done them before… We know how it works. Most people [in the cast] have done theatre and have that live experience as well."



EastEnders airs on Mondays-Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

