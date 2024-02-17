EastEnders star Jessie Wallace shares hair transformation in new post

EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace has shared her new hair transformation.

Wallace, who plays Kat Slater on the BBC One soap, usually has her hair parted to the sides to show off her full face, but now she's decided to go for a more top-heavy look with some wispy bangs coming down to her eyes, while her eyebrows have also been done up to look sharper.

"Thank you @linocarbosiero for my rock chick cut! Love you," she wrote alongside a photo of her refreshed look on Instagram, with fans in the comments comparing her to the likes of Joan Jett and Chrissie Hynde.

"Do you ever stop getting more stunning??!!!" wrote co-star Shona McGarty, while Natalie Cassidy also stated that she loved the new 'do.

Wallace's character Kat has been part of some big storylines recently, with the animal-print loving Slater recently enjoying a turbulent fling with the Square's local villain Nish Panesar following her split from husband Phil, although she's not aware that Nish has some secret plans for her.

Nish actor Navin Chowdry teased that there's some big stuff coming up for the couple over the next few weeks, stating: "Towards the end of Feb there is a very significant week of episodes which focuses a lot on Suki and Kat and the Panesars and what it might mean sort of for the future.

"So there is something quite big coming up."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

