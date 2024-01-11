EastEnders star Kim Medcalf explains Sam shock revenge plan

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Kim Medcalf has explained Sam Mitchell’s shocking plan for revenge against Phil.

Sam returned to Walford in the latter stages of 2022 after a period in Spain, and has clashed with her brother ever since after learning she was cut out of inheritance money.

Next week's scenes will see Sam discover that Phil slept with Emma Harding just days before his wedding to Kat, with the character sensing an opportunity to blackmail Phil into giving her the money.

"Harold makes a throwaway comment about Aunt Sal leaving her, Phil and Grant an inheritance of £100,000," revealed Medcalf. "In true Sam style, she can't sit on this information for more than a minute so storms over to Phil.

"She finds out [Phil's infidelity] through Alfie, who lets it slip. That's the other thing for Sam - she is many bad things but what she can't bear in this situation is that Phil is walking around pretending that he's cleaner than clean and supposed to be very much in love with Kat.”

"The relationship between Sam and Phil is that he's always been the bully. She has had a whole lifetime of being told what to do by her big brother. I think Sam realises there is no going back from this [the blackmail].

"When he gives her the money, he's so mean. She follows him in, and challenges him again and he continues to stick the knife in. Sam thinks she's got nothing to lose, she hasn't really got a brother now. I don't think she's doing it to hurt Kat because she thinks Kat is good for Phil."

