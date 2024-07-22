EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy pays tribute to unsung heroes on soap

EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy has spoken on her close relationship to the crew of the show in the latest instalment of her podcast, Life with Nat.

Speaking with her partner Marc Humphreys, who is a TV cameraman, Cassidy voiced her interest in all departments of TV-making.

"The crew are more my friends than anyone else," she said. "I'm very interested in every part of it and how it goes together. I think also once you've worked somewhere for 30 years, give and take."

BBC

Related: EastEnders' Sonia gets sad news about Bianca after exit

The Sonia Fowler star also admitted she likes to get involved on set, describing herself as "very nosy".

"I just like to keep myself occupied, which also is not always a good thing because you're actually getting involved in someone else's job quite a lot of the time. I'm very nosy and I do get involved in things I probably shouldn't," she explained.

"You should really let people get on with their own jobs. No one steps in and does my lines... I've got a keen interest in every department, a very keen interest in directors."



BBC

Related: EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy reveals show's 40th anniversary secrecy

She went on to praise the sound department who, in her opinion, doesn't get their due on set as often as other teams.

"I'm going to be told off now, by someone. It's the one that always gets forgotten about in my eyes, the sound department," Cassidy said.

"I just feel that lighting has their time, cameras have their time and the boom guys, the ops, just get on with it. I never hear them moaning."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like