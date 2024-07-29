EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy to take short break from soap

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy is reported to be taking a short break from the soap to host a new Channel 4 consumer show.

Cassidy, who has played Sonia Fowler in the soap since 1993, is due to present a four-part series called What's the Big Deal? which will investigate the popularity of trending household items.

The Sun reports that Cassidy will explore four different products, including teeth whiteners and ice baths, with the star due to speak to industry experts, scientists and ordinary households about the appeal of these items.

The episodes will conclude with Cassidy and a group of product testers revealing if they would choose to invest in the gadgets.

Cassidy said that she is "looking forward to getting to ask questions we all want answers to", adding: "Like all of us, I love to try the latest things. But as a busy mum, what I really want to know is what lives up to the claims and what is the best deal."

What's the Big Deal? is due to air on More4 later this year.

An EastEnders spokesperson declined to comment on the reports about Cassidy's break from the soap.

Sonia is currently embroiled in a major storyline, with her partner Reiss Colwell having just killed his comatose wife, Debbie, in an attempt to stop her care home bills from growing.

With Reiss under huge pressure to solve his debts, particularly as he is now expecting a baby with Sonia, he is now desperately trying to cover his tracks.

With the soap also airing a proposal twist for the couple, could Sonia be about to get caught up in a terrible situation?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

