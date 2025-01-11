EastEnders star Patsy Palmer reveals heartbreak after Malibu home narrowly escapes LA wildfires

EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer said she felt “an overwhelming sadness” after nearly losing her possessions amid ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The TV star confirmed her family and home were safe and revealed her Malibu house had been surrounded by flames twice recently, including the week before Christmas.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Our house is miraculously ok again. It’s traumatic for everyone to lose everything they own and the precious memories that we often don’t know that we have in our garages.

“We laugh and say get rid of it but when it is taken it hits different.”

She added: “I come from Bethnal Green and it’s a world away from these types of disasters.”

“My family and pets are safe and I know (they) will be doing what they can to help,” she said.

A number of celebrities have either lost their homes or said they are at risk from the flames, including Eugene Levy and Bradley Cooper.

The death toll from the fire, which has been raging since Tuesday, has now risen to 11 as firefighters scramble to try and quell the blazing countryside.

Palmer, 52, returned to the soap last year to play Bianca Jackson, having walked away in 2019.

“I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca,” she said at the time.

“EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”

Bianca has now once more departed the show after the brief reprise.

Last week she said she was “lost for words” and “deeply saddened” in a tribute to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, who died aged 32.