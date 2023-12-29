EastEnders star Shana Swash gives birth to first child and reveals unusual name

Shana Swash has given birth to her first child (Instagram)

Former EastEnders actress Shona Swash has given birth to her first child with fiancé Nick Jones.

Swash, 33, who played Demi Miller on the BBC soap and is the younger sister of Joe Swash, took to Instagram to share the happy news along with a first-look at her adorable baby daughter and reveal her cute name.

She uploaded three black and white photos showing her new addition, including one of the new mum smiling at the camera as she receives a kiss from her partner while cradling their daughter.

"Kitty Frances Swash Jones," she captioned the snap, followed by a white heart emoji.

"18.12.2023," Swash added, confirming the date that she gave birth.

Her followers flooded the comments with their well-wishes, with cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch writing: "Aww amazing amazing news, congratulations to you both, how adorable xxxx."

"Ohh congrats! So delighted for you! Biggest hugs and love," wrote another.

"Congrats Shana!!!" A fourth gushed, with another declaring: "Cutie pies the lot of you!!!!"

Swash first confirmed that she was pregnant in June in a post on social media.

In a picture uploaded to Instagram, she and Jones can be seen posing together while holding ultrasound pictures, with the caption reading: “PENDING.... BABY JONES 5TH DECEMBER 2023”.

Swash starred in EastEnders for two years playing her real-life brother Joe's on-screen sibling before departing in 2006, with her character's storylines including giving birth at the age of 13.

Since leaving the soap, Swash has appeared in independent films and started a new business as a coffee shop owner.

She and Jones have been together since 2016 and got engaged in August 2021.