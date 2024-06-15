EastEnders’ Stevie Mitchell to take a risk in Will blackmail story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Stevie Mitchell will take a risk on EastEnders as his storyline with grandson Will intensifies.

Will has shown a rebellious streak in recent months, with the youngster caught vaping by his mother, Honey, who was subsequently outraged.

In upcoming scenes, Will will share a storyline with his grandfather Stevie as Father’s Day approaches, with the action beginning as Stevie, Jack, Billy and Howie all go on a fishing trip with their sons.

Stevie is insistent on the youngsters enjoying the outdoors to the fullest, with the figure confiscating the phones of Will, Denzel and Ricky in order to improve instant communication. Billy, however, becomes concerned for Stevie as he notices that he calls him by the wrong name.

His worries are cut short, however, after he confiscates Will’s phone again as they return to Walford. Stevie attempts to defuse the situation by stepping in, but notices that Will is trying to steal money from Honey’s purse.

Will attempts to plead his innocence, but Stevie demands him to tell the truth after reading a message on the youngster’s phone. Will reveals that he’s being blackmailed into stealing the money, with Will resolving to tell Billy.

He changes his mind on the way and instead goes to Mo for help, with the pair selling stolen goods to raise the money for Will. Their plan is curtailed after Phil arrives, with Honey and Billy taking down the unlicensed stall.

Stevie continues to feel guilty later in the week after being unable to help Will, with the character not in a talkative mood during Lola’s fundraiser. Mo lifts his spirits by encouraging him to partake in a magic act, with the performance going down well.

The joy is replaced by anger amongst the Walford residents after the money for the fundraiser is stolen – just who is behind it?...

