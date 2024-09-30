EastEnders teases Ian drama as David and Cindy reunite

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has teased drama for Ian Beale as ex-lovers David Wicks and Cindy Beale reunite in first-look photos.

Newly released images from an upcoming storyline show that Ian will discover the former lovers catching up once David makes a surprise return to Walford.

Cindy has been at odds with Ian for months now, all the while having a secret affair with ex-husband George Knight's son Junior behind her partner's back.

She was also recently responsible for convincing Ian's son Bobby to leave Walford, so she could push her daughter Anna (also Bobby's ex-girlfriend) to get together with Freddie Slater.

Meanwhile, Cindy's former boyfriend David will be heading back to Walford following the reappearance of his daughter Bianca Jackson on the Square.

Back in the 1990s, half-brothers David and Ian engaged in a notorious feud over Cindy's affections. The rivalry erupted when David had an affair with Cindy during her marriage to Ian.

David and Cindy planned to run away together with her twins Peter and Lucy Beale, but he ultimately backed out when he learned Cindy hired a hitman in a botched plot to kill Ian.

He was last seen leaving Walford a decade ago after his attempt to save his relationship with Bianca's mother, Carol Jackson, had failed.

Speaking about his return for a short stint, actor Michael French has teased: "I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time."

EastEnders airs on Mondays-Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

