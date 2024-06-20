EastEnders teases new romance for Sharon Watts in advanced spoilers

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has teased an unexpected new romance for Sharon Watts next month, in new advanced spoilers.

Sharon hasn’t had much time for love recently, since she left Keanu Taylor at the altar on Christmas Day – and he was killed by Linda Carter hours later in an attempt to save Sharon’s life.

Since then, Sharon and The Six have attempted to keep Keanu’s murder covered up, but this week she confessed everything to ex-husband Phil.

BBC

After Phil eventually promised not to tell anyone and they declared themselves soulmates during a chat about their history, the pair shared an unexpected kiss, leading to speculation that they might reunite.

But in Wednesday’s episode (June 19), Sharon shut down the possibility, and told Phil that while she wanted him in Albie’s life, they could only be friends.

Now, official teaser spoilers released by the BBC for the first week of July have revealed that there is trouble in paradise for the pair, with "Sharon infuriated by thoughtless Phil" in scenes that will air on Thursday, July 4.

BBC

As well as this, the show has teased a brand-new romance for Sharon, as she "enjoys a flirty drink with a Walford newcomer".

It remains to be seen who this mysterious person is, but with three new Mitchells arriving in Albert Square next week, could Phil have another love rival from his own family, or is Sharon’s new romance with someone else entirely?

Elsewhere in Walford, the boxing tournament approaches, while Yolande gives Denzel advice and Zack helps out another of the Square’s teens.

BBC

This week, the EastEnders schedule will be affected by Euro 2024, and the show will air two double bills on BBC Two on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4.

The full teaser spoilers follow below.

Wednesday, July 3 – 7pm

The boxers get ready for the youth tournament. Billy makes a breakthrough.

Wednesday, July 3 – 7.30pm

Phil is challenged to a darts match. Yolande gives Denzel a pep talk.

Thursday, July 4 – 7pm

Zack steps up for a troubled youngster. Sharon is infuriated by thoughtless Phil.

Thursday, July 4 – 7.30pm

Stevie has cause for concern. Sharon enjoys a flirty drink with a Walford newcomer.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

