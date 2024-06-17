EastEnders teases Sharon and Phil showdown in tense first-look images

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Sharon Watts is desperate to keep the events of Christmas Day a secret in new preview pictures from EastEnders.

Sneak peek photos from Tuesday's episode (June 18) — which moves from BBC One to BBC Two at 7.30pm and will be available on iPlayer as usual — see Phil Mitchell demanding answers over how Keanu Taylor died.

Karen Taylor raised new suspicion over her son Keanu's death when she returned to Walford for his funeral and clashed with Sharon in The Vic.

There were hints that Karen could be the one to uncover The Six were behind Keanu's death after she visited the police's suspect, Dean Wicks, behind bars.

On Christmas Day, Keanu was accidentally killed by Linda Carter while she was trying to stop him from strangling Sharon.

Linda, Sharon, Denise Fox, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, and Kathy Beale initially hid Keanu's body under the floorboards of the cafe and pretended Keanu had fled.

Once police eventually discovered Keanu's corpse, Sharon and her friends were able to plant evidence on evil abuser Dean so he'd take the rap for murder.

Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, has teased that Linda's intense guilt over Keanu's death will continue endangering The Six's efforts to keep their secret.

"If Linda falls, all of the other women fall with her," Bright recently warned.

"I honestly don't think that Linda will ever truly find peace for killing Keanu while it remains a secret, but I think the guilt of taking the other women down with her would be too much for Linda to bear."

"She's also very aware that her children have already lost one parent, and she doesn't want them to lose another. Linda has to try and remain strong but as you'll see this week, her drinking threatens to jeopardise it all."

Elsewhere, Tony Clay has touched on whether his character, Walford PD detective Callum Highway, could be the one to uncover Keanu's real murderer.

"The policeman part of Callum also doesn’t want anything untoward happening," the actor explained. "He’s glad to see Dean in prison, but he wants to make sure it’s for the crimes he’s committed."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

