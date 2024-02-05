EastEnders teases new trouble for The Six as Karen Taylor returns

EastEnders spoilers follow.

The Six are facing more trouble as Karen Taylor has returned to investigate the fate of Keanu Taylor in EastEnders.

Over the last few weeks, the group (minus an absent Sharon Watts) have been struggling to stay one step ahead of the police's investigation into Keanu's death on Christmas Day.

The Six hid Keanu's body under the floorboards of the café, though they inadvertently risked being discovered after Suki was forced to sign over her business to Nish to keep him quiet.

Nish has moved ahead with plans to re-open the cafe after it was burned down by Rocky last year, causing Denise Fox to continue to unravel.

BBC

However, there was trouble on opening day as Nish discovered the floor would need to be completely redone due to a leak.

Kathy and Stacey overheard Nish complaining to Kat about the repair, causing them to call Denise and Linda to another secret meeting at No. 31.

Kathy encouraged the group to "think logically" about how they may be able to stall Nish, though Denise was sure she would be going down since her 'D' necklace was buried with Keanu.

"You lot, you better not throw me to the wolves," Denise warned.

Linda was having her own crisis, breaking down as she reminded the others that Keanu's family could soon learn that they'd lost him for good.

"I killed a man — Keanu," Linda declared.

BBC

Stacey stressed that The Six's only option was to "stick to the story" they'd told police. She encouraged Linda to stay strong because they needed to "see this through" as a group.

Luckily for the women, Keanu's sister Bernie proved to be an unlikely ally as she found a plumber who could easily fix the café's issues without tearing up the floor.

Kathy would eventually deliver the news to the other members of the Six that there was no longer an immediate risk of Keanu's body being discovered.

Just as Denise announced that she was going to hand herself in, Suki explained: "They're not digging up the floor, Denise… The café is opening as planned and we're all going."

Story continues

BBC

The café opening would turn out to be a disaster anyway, as Nish angrily turned on Bernie when her phone accidentally played a potentially damning voice note from Keanu.

The residents of Albert Square heard Keanu ranting about Sharon "screwing with [his] head" from before the events of Christmas Day.

Nish tried to swipe Bernie's phone, ordering her to tell him where her brother fled. Bernie tried to explain that she had no idea where Keanu had gone, as the message was old.

Nish and Phil soon got into an argument over Keanu's disappearance, only for Karen Taylor to make her surprise return to interrupt them.

BBC

Karen delivered the shocking news to the entire Square that Keanu never showed up for their planned getaway, as Linda looked on in horror.

"I need to know, where is my son?" Karen demanded.

Will Karen uncover the truth?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

