EastEnders' Thomas Law records sweet video for former co-star

Dancing on Ice spoilers follow from February 18 episode.

EastEnders' Thomas Law has shown his support for his former soap co-star Ricky Norwood, following his performance on Dancing on Ice over the weekend.

Law, who returned to the role of Peter Beale last year after a 13-year absence, has shared a sweet video that he recorded for Norwood on Instagram, in which he performs a rendition of 'Three Little Birds' by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Norwood and his professional partner Annette Dytrt skated to the famous tune in the latest episode of the reality show, before landing in the dance-off against former Love Island star Amber Davies and her partner Simon Proulx-Sénécal.

Law revealed that he had been working on the song all week, adding, "I want to support my mate. I love my mate very much and I actually can't believe he's just skated to that song. So I'm going to play a little song for him and Annette."

Norwood reacted to his friend's support with delight, as he commented, "Love you bruva ..

thank you so much!! That is so special Love you".

Dytrt also shared her love for the performance, writing, "Omg this is amazing thank you so so much! Means a lot to me and your voice! Wow".

Norwood also shared Law's video on X, writing, "Look what my bruva @Thomaslaw92 done for me .. So special Thank you my bruva .. Sorry I didn't get through but I gave it everything Sending you and the family big (love)".

Look what my bruva @Thomaslaw92 done for me ..

So special 😊

Thank you my bruva ..

Sorry I didn’t get through but I gave it everything 👊🏽

Sending you and the family big 💛 https://t.co/olAaqecURa — Ricky J Norwood (@RickyJNorwood) February 19, 2024

Law shared his love for Norwood again following his post, as he replied, "You've got nothing to apologise for! We absolutely loved it."

The actor, who has been impressing fans with his singing talents for some time now, explained last year why Peter had decided to return to Walford once again, revealing that his character was keen to get to know his newly discovered half-sisters, Gina and Anna Knight.

"He goes back to the Square in quite a hurry as he's been gifted what he perceives to be the greatest gift – having more family," he said. "He's lost so many of his family over his lifetime, so a chance that he can have more sisters is a good enough reason for him to travel back."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.



