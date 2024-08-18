EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith updates fans on new project with wife Amy Walsh

Former EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith has updated fans on his new project with wife Amy Walsh, confirming that they have met their funding goal.

The star, who played Gray Atkins on the BBC soap for three years before departing in 2022, announced earlier this month (August 4) that he wished to produce a feature film, Finding Calm, with the subject matter inspired by the difficulties he faced upon becoming a parent.

The project, which was produced in collaboration with charities such as Maternal Mental Health Alliance , Future Men and PANDAS , has now received a positive update, with the couple revealing via Instagram that they had reached their funding goal.

“We did it!…and breathe,” wrote Smith. “So thrilled that we have not only reached our funding goal for Finding Calm but also hit 123% of our target. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported this film so far both in donations and in practical ways.

“We couldn’t have done it without you and are so grateful. Now for the team to start planning our production. Watch this space and follow @findingcalmfilm for updates 🎬🎥🙏#shortfilm #indiefilm #filmmaker #mentalhealthawareness #findingcalmfilm”

The update received a positive response from fans and followers, with one writing: “Congrats both! Excited to see the final product!! Wishing you both the best for the shoot x” as another added: “Fantastic news! I’m soo glad you guys hit the target, congratulations 🙌❤️”

Announcing the project earlier this month, Smith said: “My journey into fatherhood had its wonderful times, but there were also struggles. There was a shift in my mental health. My emotions were heightened.

“There was more joy, more sadness… everything got stretched. That was hard to navigate. The cacophony of noise, lack of sleep… you feel like you're not good enough, like you're failing as a father.”

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS, Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.



