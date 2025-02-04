EastEnders viewers praise Steve McFadden's ‘heartbreaking’ Phil Mitchell performance

EastEnders viewers have been moved to tears by Steve McFadden’s heartbreaking portrayal of Phil Mitchell’s spiralling mental health crisis.

The BBC soap is currently upping the drama ahead of its 40th anniversary, which will see two hour-long specials aired on 19 and 20 February, featuring “explosive” and “shocking twists”.

*Warning: Spoilers for the 3 February episode of EastEnders follows*

Phil, who has been an EastEnders icon for the past 35 years, has grown increasingly fragile in recent episodes, and during Monday night’s instalment, he attempted suicide in The Arches garage. He survived despite falling into the pit in the garage – a place where he had laid unconscious many times before.

In a series of distressing scenes, Phil is found by Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), while Billy (Perry Fenwick) calls an ambulance and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) arrives at the garage just as Phil is being taken to the hospital.

Phil refuses help from medical professionals and his loved ones, but his ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) refuses to believe his claim that his blood pressure caused the accident.

At the end of the episode, Phil is seen hallucinating as he appears to be having a one-sided conversion, saying: “I’m just wasting my time.”

Viewers have been left praising McFadden’s performance, with many fans pointing out that McFadden’s character has uttered only a handful of words in recent episodes but managed to convey such a gripping storyline.

Phil Mitchell is taken to hospital in ‘EastEnders’ (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

“Steve McFadden though….just wow,” wrote one viewer. “His performance at the moment is incredible. He says so much emotionally with so few words. It’s awful seeing Phil like this.”

“Amazing #EastEnders performance from Steve McFadden again tonight. He’s playing Phil’s turmoil so so well – doesn’t even need any dialogue, you can just feel the pain emanating from him. Feels like the 40th anniversary episodes have begun.”

Another said: “EastEnders playing a blinder with Phil’s mental health storyline. They always get it spot on when portraying mental ill health.”

In forthcoming episodes, viewers will witness Phil experience more hallucinations and flashbacks, including scenes where he has visions of his younger self during pivotal moments of his childhood.

News of Phil’s mental health difficulties will be the catalyst for the return of his brother Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), who will be appearing in the soap for the first time in nine years.

‘EastEnders’ viewers have been moved to tears by Steve McFadden’s heartbreaking portrayal of Phil Mitchell’s spiralling mental health crisis (BBC)

Kemp, 60, last appeared in EastEnders in 2016 but will be reprising his role for the show’s 40th anniversary.

“I’m delighted to be returning to EastEnders as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary,” Kemp said in a statement.

“EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary is an absolute honour.

Grant Mitchell will return to Walford for the ‘EastEnders’ 40th anniversary (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA Wire)

“Grant has never been far from the action and, let’s just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.