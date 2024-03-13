The Easter bunny, plus a massive egg hunt? Sorry, kids, this is an adult-only event

If you miss hunting for eggs in the grass but you’re a more than a little too old to join the kiddie scrum, KC Wine Co’s adult Easter egg hunt in Olathe may be calling out to you.

The 21-and-over event caters to adults who want to combine some childlike joy with adults-only beverages. Taylor Roesch, event coordinator for KC Wine Co., said it’s the sixth year the event has been held, and it draws crowds each year.

“There’s not always a lot of adult-only events that have tons of activities and different ways to engage people,” Roesch said.

New this year is a novel way to scatter Easter eggs in their field. They’ll be dropping from the sky via helicopter. There will be one egg drop at 3 p.m.

“We’re friends with different farms all over the country, and one of our friends did it at their farm. They said, ‘Go for it. Do it. You’ll love it,’ so we kind of just took it and ran with it,” Roesch said.

If you’re there for the egg drop, keep your eyes peeled for golden eggs. They’re Willy Wonka-style prize tickets that you can exchange for bottles of wine and hard cider. The helicopter drop joins last year’s very popular innovation of a candy cannon that shoots packs of Starburst, Skittles, M&Ms and other treats into the air every hour.

“We’ll shoot that out over the crowd, and we’ll have them stand back in an area, and as soon as that candy hits the ground, everyone takes off running,” Roesch said.

It’s not just about sweets. You can embrace your inner child with various games, from a giant Plinko board to a farm-themed Skee-Ball game set up in the bed of an old truck.

If throwing overhand is more your style, there’s another game that involves players throwing baseballs at fake crows mounted on wire. For a surge of adrenaline, attendees can ride a 300-foot-long tube slide.

To slow things down a bit, giant bubble wands will make bubbles up to 3 feet in diameter.

As the event is held at a winery, visitors can expect various drinks available for purchase. In addition to the standard wine, beer and hard cider, expect themed drinks like Buzzed Bunny wine slushies decorated with whipped cream and bunny-shaped candy.

Those who want to chronicle their experiences on social media will find various photo set-ups, including one that features the Easter Bunny.

KC Wine Co’s adult Easter egg hunt will run from noon to 6 p.m. April 6, at 13875 S. Gardner Road in Olathe. Tickets are available online for $17.95. All attendees must be 21 or older.