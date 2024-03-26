Easter egg decorating ideas: Egg-cellent designs to impress your loved ones this weekend

Easter is now less than a week away (Pexels)

Do you have an easter egg competition coming up? Look no further. With Easter fast approaching (if you hadn't already guessed from the full-to-the-brim chocolate egg sections in the supermarkets), we've got some egg-cellent design ideas you're welcome to steal.

From glitter and stripes to emoji-themed easter eggs and everything in between, here's a selection to get you inspired.

These eggs are decorated to look just like ladybirds. Both cute and creative, you can’t go wrong!

Made using craft eggs, these assorted designs should give you the perfect amount of inspiration. From a sheep egg to a duck one and a colourful striped one too.

Do you need a bit of sparkle in your life? These gold-toned, glitter-designed eggs are perfect. Choose between glitter dots, or cover the whole egg in glitter for some extra pizzazz.

Minion-themed eggs are fun, easy and colourful - and they’ll be a great hit with the kids!

These foil-decorated eggs look elegant with minimal effort.

This cute design features a bunny driving a carrot car. It needs a steady hand, but it’s the perfect creative idea.

Calling all social media/tech buffs! These emoji eggs are fun and extremely easy to make. What’s your favourite? The laughing face, the silly one or the cheeky one?