Easter egg roll cancelled over boggy conditions

The Easter family fun day has been cancelled due to poor ground conditions [Sunderland City Council]

An Easter egg roll has been cancelled because prolonged spells of rain has left the site "boggy in places".

The Penshaw Bowl, which sees eggs rolled down a hill, was among various Easter events due to be held at Herrington Country Park in Sunderland on Tuesday.

Sunderland City Council said an inspection carried out this week confirmed issues with the areas used for event parking and water beginning to pool in the areas used for bowling and activities.

The event was also cancelled in 2023 due to poor ground conditions and a wet weather forecast.

Families would traditionally bring their own decorated hard boiled eggs to Penshaw Hill on Maundy Thursday, and throw it down the slope.

The location and date has become flexible in more recent years to fit in with school holidays.

Assistant Director of Regulatory Services at Sunderland City Council Marion Dixon said the authority was "sorry" the event had to be cancelled again.

She said: "The current ground conditions on site combined with the weather forecast for more rain over the coming week means that it just wouldn't be safe to go ahead, especially with all the family activities planned on site.

"It's disappointing news, but we hope everyone will understand why we have had to take this decision given the incredibly wet weather we've seen of late and continued poor weather forecast."

