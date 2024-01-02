Easter, MLK Day, Thanksgiving and other key dates to know for 2024 calendar

2023 is officially over and 2024 is under way!

If you're the planning type, that means tossing your 2023 calendar in the garbage and pulling out a fresh, unmarked calendar for the new year.

You may notice an extra day on the 2024 calendar, as 2024 is a leap year.

While the holiday season just wrapped up, it is never too early to begin planning for trips or events surrounding holidays in 2024.

Whether you're planning a beach trip for the Fourth of July or a ski trip for Christmas, knowing the dates for those holidays well ahead of time comes in handy when it's time to book flights and travel accommodations.

Here are some key dates and holidays to keep in mind as you start filling your 2024 calendar with plans.

Is 2024 a leap year?: What is leap day? What to know about the elusive 366th date of the year

MLK Day 2024

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on the third Monday in January each year, to commemorate the late civil rights leader's birthday. This year, the holiday falls on King's birthday: January 15.

When is Easter in 2024?

Sunday, March 31

2024 holiday schedule, key dates to know

New Year's Day: Monday, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 15

George Washington's Birthday: Monday, Feb. 19

Leap Day: Thursday, Feb. 29

Tax Day: Monday, April 15

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2

Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day: Monday, Oct. 14

Veterans Day: Monday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas: Wednesday, Dec. 25

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 calendar holidays: Easter, MLK Day and other key dates to know