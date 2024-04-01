Easter rain, snow across Arizona
Rain and snow were seen across the Valley Sunday, making for a wet Easter.
More than 20 million people along the West Coast are under flood watches due to a major storm this weekend bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A flood watch is in effect for much of Southern California through Sunday afternoon, with areas of flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls. This area is in the process of seeing a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain from San Francisco to San Diego, with up to 6 inches possible in the foothills of Southern California.
Plan ahead for multi-day travel disruptions as two storms threaten widespread rain, snow, and gusty winds across Ontario and Quebec this week
BALTIMORE (AP) — Teams of engineers worked Saturday on the intricate process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which crumpled into the Patapsco River this week after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its supports. Sparks could be seen flying from a section of bent and crumpled steel in the afternoon, and video released by officials in the evening showed demolition crews using a cutting torch to slice through the thick be
April kicks off at the peak of a temperature roller-coaster in Alberta. Readings will fall this week just as fast as they’ll rise
Florida lawmakers found an unusual way to deal with climate change. | Opinion
The infant, sporting bright orange fur, has been pictured hugging its mother.
ZooTampa at Lowry Park welcomed a baby Malayan tapir, part of endangered species. See photos of its spotted and striped coat.
The group says the push for EVs is "too late."
A period of snow is likely across portions of the Maritimes as a coastal storm winds across the region later this week
April begins Monday, and Mother Nature is bringing everything but the kitchen sink. A multi-day system will slide across much of the country and bring the potential for tornadoes, large hail, flooding and even snow. As if that weren’t enough, there could also be record warm temperatures.
Folks across the Maritimes and Newfoundland have to get through one more foul day before conditions finally clear up throughout the region
Most areas got more than an inch of rain, with more on the way today.
There are a lot of ways to describe what’s happening to the Earth’s climate: Global warming. Researchers at MIT might finally have an answer, though. Instead of predicting Category 5 hurricanes or record heat days, they’ve developed a tool that allows people to see how many “outdoor days” their region might experience from now through 2100 if carbon emissions growth remains unchecked.
The orange baby François’ langur was born at Twycross Zoo and is being cared for by its 17-year-old mother.
The French National Assembly was confronted with a demand this week to have the clouds in our skies protected by Unesco. The move comes amid concerns that weather systems could be scientifically manipulated for military or civilian use. Who owns the clouds? A group of high school students, fearing the potential weaponisation of weather systems, put this question to the French parliament.They were accompanied by French author and lawyer Mathieu Simonet who, in his book The End of Clouds, argues t
Everyone evacuated safely Saturday morning after an electric vehicle caught fire and exploded in a garage.
An endangered species of primate has been born at a zoo in Leicestershire. Keepers at a Twycross Zoo have welcomed the birth of a Francois' langur - a species native to China and Vietnam. One of the first to see the little monkey was Kelly Salisbury, a primate keeper at the zoo, who said the team were "incredibly excited".
When heat waves swept across large parts of the planet last summer, in many places the oppressive temperatures loitered for days or weeks at a time. As climate change warms the planet, heat waves are increasingly moving sluggishly and lasting longer, according to a study published Friday. Each decade between 1979 and 2020, the rate at which heat waves travel, pushed along by air circulation, slowed by about 5 miles per day, the study found. Heat waves also now last about four days longer on aver
Warjun arrives at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire after travelling from the Czech Republic.
