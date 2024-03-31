Easter weekend storm - wind, rain and snow
A potent storm is moving into Arizona!
More than 20 million people along the West Coast are under flood watches due to a major storm this weekend bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A flood watch is in effect for much of Southern California through Sunday afternoon, with areas of flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls. This area is in the process of seeing a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain from San Francisco to San Diego, with up to 6 inches possible in the foothills of Southern California.
Plan ahead for travel issues as a duo of systems threatens rain, snow, and gusty winds across portions of Ontario and Quebec this week
All eyes are on the April 8 solar eclipse, but a slew of changeable weather lies in wait for the rest of the month across Canada
The solar eclipse is less than ten days away and we’re starting to get solid clues about how conditions will shape up along the path of totality on April 8
BALTIMORE (AP) — Teams of engineers worked Saturday on the intricate process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which crumpled into the Patapsco River this week after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its supports. Sparks could be seen flying from a section of bent and crumpled steel in the afternoon, and video released by officials in the evening showed demolition crews using a cutting torch to slice through the thick be
April kicks off at the peak of a temperature roller-coaster in Alberta. Readings will fall this week just as fast as they’ll rise
Not yet extinct, but getting there: experts estimate only 10 of this endangered species remain. Here's a list of the top 10 rarest animals on earth.
Bizarre actions, including spinning around upside-down and then dying, have been observed in dozens of fish species in the Florida Keys. Wildlife officials have logged nearly 200 incidents – with over 30 species acting this way – mostly in the lower Keys but as far north as Miami. CNN’s Bill Weir meets with the scientists scrambling to figure out the cause.
The infant, sporting bright orange fur, has been pictured hugging its mother.
Hybrids offer some of the best fuel economy you can get in a vehicle. This means more savings for you. Even if the initial sticker price is higher than what you'd find with a gas-powered car, the fuel...
Two local First Nations with marine mammal scientists and Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials race against time to save an orca calf trapped in a lagoon off the coast of Vancouver Island. The calf followed its mother into the area, but she later died, and so far people haven't been able to coax the calf back out into the open ocean to join the rest of its pod.
Scientists fixed tags equipped with cameras onto tiger sharks so that they could view the ocean floor from a new perspective. What they saw was astounding.
The group says the push for EVs is "too late."
Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla recently beat out Toyota as the bestselling new vehicle in the state of California, based on recent data from the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA). In...
Folks across the Maritimes and Newfoundland have to get through one more foul day before conditions finally clear up throughout the region
Persistent rainfall and pooling water persist across Atlantic Canada, exacerbating flooding concerns and impacting travel. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers insights into the ongoing heavy rain and its implications for the region.
The picnic area was closed off at the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument because of the plant, officials said.
There are a lot of ways to describe what’s happening to the Earth’s climate: Global warming. Researchers at MIT might finally have an answer, though. Instead of predicting Category 5 hurricanes or record heat days, they’ve developed a tool that allows people to see how many “outdoor days” their region might experience from now through 2100 if carbon emissions growth remains unchecked.
FREDERICTON — Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements blanketing most of the Atlantic region. It says "a long episode of rain, at times heavy" is forecast for most of New Brunswick until Saturday morning. A special weather statement says parts of western to central New Brunswick could see up to 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday. The weather agency says southwestern and western Newfoundland including the Great Northern Peninsula and Green Bay — White Bay co
It does not rain all weekend, but there will be periods of wet weather.