Easter worshippers climb hill for hymns at sunrise

Members of churches across the county summited Worcestershire Beacon in darkness on Easter morning [James Atkinson/Diocese of Worcester]

More than 100 worshippers climbed to the top of the Worcestershire Beacon for an Easter sunrise service.

Members of churches across Worcester, including children and dog walkers, gathered at 06:30 BST to sing hymns and hear bible readings.

James Atkinson said his 20-minute journey to the summit was made in total darkness.

"It was cold, but the sunrise was beautiful," he added. "It was just lovely, singing the hymns as the sun was popping up."

The sun eventually found its way through low-lying clouds [James Atkinson/Diocese of Worcester]

The annual event was organised by Churches Together in Malvern, which unites members from across Christian denominations.

Rebecca Elliott, vice chair of Churches Together Malvern and a local vicar said: "After Christians from across Malvern came together for a Good Friday Walk of Witness it was wonderful to gather again very early this morning, at the top of the Beacon.

"It was a little cold and windy but the sun rose as we celebrated the risen Son."

Worcestershire Beacon, the highest point in the county at 425m (1,394ft), forms part of the Malvern Hills.

