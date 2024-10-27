Eastern DR Congo grapples with Chinese gold mining firms

Illegal gold mining has marred the town of Kitutu in South Kivu province, polluting rivers and destroying fields.

Italian priest Davide Marcheselli has been fighting for years against Chinese companies illegally mining gold in the town of Kitutu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

He says mining has spoilt the town which lies in South Kivu province, polluting rivers and destroying fields.

Hundreds of foreign companies, most of them Chinese-owned, mine gold in the mineral-rich province often without permits and without declaring profits, according to local authorities.

For a long time, civil society groups and members of the church in Kitutu, have been the only people taking a stand against the powerful mining businesses, who often have friends in high places.

"From the deputies, to the village chief, everyone receives something (from the companies), money or shares (in businesses)," Marcheselli told AFP.

In July, South Kivu governor Jean-Jacques Purusi suspended "illegal" mining activity in the province until companies could comply with Congolese mining laws.

Under the legislation, companies would have to renew their mining permits, some of which have been expired for decades.

Since the ban, firms, which normally operate in the shadows, have come in hordes to the governor's office in an attempt to get authorisation to resume business.

"In place of the 117 illegal companies we invited, 540 showed up here overnight", Purusi said.

Access denied

In the town of Kamituga, some 40 kilometres from Kitutu, gold mining is in full throttle.



