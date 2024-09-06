Eastern P.E.I. man arrested after brief standoff in Panmure Island, say police

P.E.I. RCMP say the 36-year-old barricaded himself inside a home for about 90 minutes Friday morning. (CBC - image credit)

A 36-year-old Kings County man was arrested Friday after making threatening phone calls to RCMP officer and barricading himself inside a residence in eastern P.E.I., police say.

RCMP were informed at 7 a.m. that the accused had let the batteries die in the electronic monitoring device he was required to wear. Officers attended his known location in Panmure Island in an attempt to make an arrest, RCMP said in a news release.

When the officers arrived, the man was argumentative and barricaded himself inside the home. A standoff ensued for about 90 minutes until police dogs arrived at the scene, RCMP Sgt. Shaun Coady told CBC News.

The man surrendered without incident. RCMP said at no time was there a threat to the general public.

'Escalating in behaviour'

Coady said the accused had called the Montague RCMP detachment at least 50 times Thursday night and made harassing and threatening statements to some officers.

"This individual is well-known to police and was escalating in behaviour, making dozens of calls to our police dispatch overnight targeting specific members," Coady said.

"His behaviour was at times threatening, harassing specific members that he knew by name."

The man had previously been arrested and charged with refusing to give a breath sample after he was stopped by the RCMP while driving to Charlottetown to serve a weekend sentence in the provincial jail for a prior conviction.

The man faces new charges of breaching his probation and uttering threats. He will continue to serve his jail sentence this weekend and will make a court appearance early next week.