Eastern Seaboard's largest crane to help clear wreckage from Baltimore bridge: updates

Crews on Friday are anticipated to continue assessing the immense wreckage in the Patapsco River before being able to clear the fast-moving waterway following the collapse of a major Baltimore bridge earlier this week that killed six people and shut down a vital shipping port.

A 1,000-ton crane, the largest on the Eastern Seaboard, was scheduled to arrive Thursday evening, said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at a news conference. However, before crews can begin removing the crumpled piles of steel and concrete out of the water, they must first assess the damage, a process that's been complicated by the river's strong current and low visibility, said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath

“We’ve got to complete the assessment process of the bridge, so we can figure out how to cut the bridge into the right size pieces so we can lift it with the crane," Gilreath said at a news conference.

The bodies of four construction workers who were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed are believed to be inside vehicles in the wreckage. Two people were rescued hours after the crash and on Wednesday two bodies were found inside a pickup truck submerged in the river.

Developments

∎ Maryland Gov. Wes Moore detailed the state's main priorities for recovery operations on Thursday, noting that authorities will focus on efforts to recover construction workers presumed dead. "It is our obligation to bring a sense of closure to these families," Moore said at a news conference Thursday.

∎ Crews placed 2,400 feet of containment boom around the ship to stop a sheen from spreading into the water, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves. Thirteen of the 56 containers with hazardous materials aboard the ship were destroyed in the collapse, but officials said there is no immediate environmental threat.

Federal government provides $60M in funding for Baltimore bridge rebuild

The federal government is giving Maryland $60 million in emergency funds to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Moore announced at a news conference Thursday. Moore said the state had submitted the funding request earlier Thursday for "initial mobilization, operations and debris recovery efforts."

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration said in a news release that the request was approved within hours and the $60 million in “quick release” emergency relief funds will be immediately available for the Maryland Department of Transportation to rebuild the bridge.

The funds will be used as a down payment for initial costs, according to the Federal Highway Administration, and additional funding will be available as operations continue.

Federal Highway Administration administrator Shailen Bhatt said the emergency funding would go toward managing traffic and supply chain disruptions, removing debris, and ultimately rebuilding of the bridge.

While such funding can take days to approve, President Joe Biden had told reporters on Tuesday that he directed the federal government to "move heaven and earth" to quickly rebuild the bridge.

Experts have said the bridge could take years to rebuild and when it opened in 1977, it cost $60.3 million — which is equivalent to $316 million today.

Bridge collapse expected to have major economic impacts

The Port of Baltimore is a critical area for America's economy and is ranked as the largest vehicle-handling port in the country. The bridge's collapse on Tuesday immediately blocked shipping lanes and forced the indefinite closure of the port.

The economic impact of the bridge's collapse was estimated to be $2 million in wages a day and 8,000 jobs, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Between $100 million and $200 million of cargo passes through the port every day. About 4,000 commercial trucks use the bridge daily, and detours are expected to increase delivery times and fuel costs, according to Oxford Economics.

But with the port's closure, Buttigieg has warned that many longshore workers could be unemployed. Since the collapse, companies have rerouted shipments to other East Coast ports.

