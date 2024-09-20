Dramatic Moment EasyJet Flight is Evacuated After Passenger's Vape Explodes

Passengers on an easyJet flight from Greece to the UK were forced to evacuate using emergency slides after a vape exploded inside a carry-on bag on Tuesday, September 17.

Malachi Griffith said he was on flight EZY8261 from Heraklion, Crete, and was preparing to depart for London when he heard “fizzing noises.”

“I could smell and see smoke coming towards us from the front of the plane so I asked my dad is this protocol, then a girl ran down the aisle with a bag…with smoke out of it and then there was a cracking noise, which was the sound of the flames which caused panic,” he told Storyful.

He told Storyful he filmed this video of him and his father evacuating the plane using the emergency slides.

In a statement easyJet confirmed the flight was evacuated due to a fire in a passenger’s cabin bag.

“Fire services attended the aircraft and cabin crew evacuated the aircraft in line with procedures. Customers were looked after in the terminal while a replacement aircraft and crew were arranged to fly customers home later the same day. Safety is our highest priority,” it said. Credit: Malachi Griffith via Storyful

