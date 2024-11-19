How to eat on Ozempic: the nutritionist's guide to boosting health while losing weight

Every so often we hear about a miracle drug that’s hailed as the ultimate health hero and right now, the buzz surrounding GLP-1 medication Ozempic is still going strong. Although the research is still in its infancy, scientists believe that the ground-breaking pharmaceutical which is licensed for type 2 diabetes and associated obesity, could potentially help to treat cardiovascular disease, stroke, infertility and even dementia.

Weight loss is one of the major effects of Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications such as Mounjaro and Wegovy (also known as semaglutides), which is one of the reasons behind its growing Hollywood following.

The type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro has been recommended to help obese people lose weight on the NHS (PA) (Alamy/PA)

Celebrity testimonials aside, the scientific evidence regarding weight loss is promising. One study published in the New England Journal highlighted that overweight obese adults lost an average of 15.3kg over 68 weeks on Ozempic compared with a separate group that took placebo and lost 2.6kg on average, whilst another study attributed semaglutide with a 10.9% total body weight loss over a six month period.

Beat the Ozempic pitfalls

There’s no denying that Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs have been a game-changer for many people but, like any drug, they aren’t without unpleasant side effects. As a nutritionist working specifically with semaglutide patients, I’ve seen it all. From the incessant nausea and sickness to debilitating headaches, unrelenting fatigue and unexpected bouts of diarrhoea - it’s fair to say that the commonly experienced symptoms are far from pretty, and let’s not even delve into some of the potential the long-term risks…

The drug which works by slowing down digestion naturally causes the appetite to shrink, but it doesn’t tackle the root cause of weight issues, which in my world throws up a lot of nutritional risks.

One of the big problems is that eating a downsized version of an ultra processed diet, (which is common in GLP-1 patients) doesn’t provide your body with anywhere near the level of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients it naturally craves. This can lead to nutritional deficiencies and other long term medical problems.

What’s more, if you’re not striving to build in sustainable healthy habits you’re also more likely to regain any weight that you’ve lost once you come off the medication. Of course this is easier said than done, but starting with small realistic changes can help to offer big results over time. Here are some simple ways to guarantee that what you put onto your plate offers the most nutritional bang for your buck.

Seek out perfect fooding pairs

Nutrients often to work in synergy with one another which means that certain food pairings may elevate your nutritional status and even help to counteract GLP-1 medication side effects. Suffering from Ozempic-induced fatigue? Filling up on iron-rich foods like red meat and chicken could help to perk you up, but to enhance the effects couple plant-based iron sources like apricots and dark green veg with vitamin C foods such as lemon, orange, tomatoes and peppers.

Like all GLP-1 drugs, Ozempic is known to cause bone density loss, so loading up on calcium foods like dairy products, tofu, figs and seeds is a good idea to support healthy bones. Calcium however, doesn’t work alone. Add vitamin D foods such as egg yolk, salmon, and fortified foods such as unsweetened plant milks into the mix to help supercharge absorption and think about popping a daily vitamin D supplement to obtain the daily 10 micrograms that you need for good health.

Increasing your intake of dark green vegetables such as chard and kale supercharges health (Pixabay)

Eat fat to lose fat

Although science has debunked the myth that all fats are bad, for many, accepting that certain fats can actually catapult health and even help nudge the scales in the right direction can feel like an uphill struggle.

Unhealthy fats like those found in ultra processed foods like ready meals and takeaways are the ones to skip as they can worsen Ozempic-induced nausea and stall weight loss goals, but healthy fats, (think avocado, olive oil, nuts and seeds) can actually help support sustained weight loss and boost overall health. These types of healthy fats are also required for your body to fully absorb fat soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) which are hidden in foods like orange-hued fruits and vegetables, tomatoes, yoghurt, cheese.

Upgrade liquid foods

Whizzing up liquid foods like smoothies, juices and soups can be a speedy shortcut to squeeze in extra nutrients with a smaller appetite, and when executed well, you can easily transform humble ingredients into nutritional elixirs that support your body from the inside out.

Firstly, always make sure that smoothies and juices are mainly veg-based, (think a minimum of 75% of plant-based ingredients like cucumber, spinach and avocado and 25% low sugar fruits like blueberries and strawberries) to avoid creating a liquidised sugar bomb.

Factor in healthy added extras like turmeric to aid inflammation, ginger for nausea, cinnamon for better blood sugar control along with a good protein source like nuts, seeds or a protein powder. Since loss of muscle mass is a common side effect of semaglutide medication including lots of protein in your diet is paramount.

Soups are also a great way to load up on nutrient-dense foods - again, make these veg-based with a protein source like chicken, lentils or beans and throw in as many herbs and spices as possible for extra flavour and nutrition. I recommend adding these towards the end of cooking to help minimise denaturing the nutritional perks through cooking.

Making your own bone broth out of Sunday roast leftovers is also a great go-to choice for a concentrated dose of powerful nutrients like bone-strengthening collagen, but don’t be afraid to reach for shop-bought broth if you don’t have the time to boil up leftover animal bones. Just make sure to re read food labels and avoid any products with a long list of unfamiliar ingredients as this is a red flag for ultra processed foods

Supercharging smoothies is a great way to boost nutritional intake (Pixabay)

Get acquainted with vinegar

Making gut health a priority when you’re taking Ozempic can help to offset any digestive discomfort and nurture your gut microbiome. Apple cider vinegar is an old age remedy that’s known for supporting gut health symptoms including bloating and indigestion, especially when taken before meals.

To obtain the most from nature’s stomach soother choose unfiltered apple cider vinegar over filtered varieties order to obtain a higher level of the beneficial bacteria that’s created during the fermenting period. Take one spoonful before lunch and dinner with a squeeze of lemon juice for extra detoxifying benefits - it also helps to take the edge of the acquired vinegar flavour.

Top three Ozempic food swaps

Cutting out all food vices can be an unrealistic challenge, but these simple upgrades help to soften the blow.

1 Swap sugar for honey

Honey is still sugar but small amounts of good quality raw organic honey can help to boost the immune system whilst satisfying sweet tastebuds.

2 Instant coffee for mushroom coffee

Good quality coffee has been studied for its health benefit including nurturing the gut microbiome. Ditch processed instant coffee for mushroom based blends to enjoy a myriad of health benefits.

3 Processed cheese slices for soft cheese

Cheese is rich in protein and calcium, but avoid processed slices with a long shelf life and swap to soft cheeses like mozzarella, ricotta and cottage cheese for their stellar health profile.

Louise Pyne is a registered nutritionist and weight loss coach at Nutrable, a personalised nutrition coaching subscription-based service.