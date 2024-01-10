Eating low-fat foods in 2024? Here are 8 meals to try at Charlotte restaurants.

Going on a low-fat diet in Charlotte in 2024? Don’t worry, it doesn’t mean giving up the joys of dining out. On a low-fat diet, the goal is to limit the intake of oils and fats, specifically saturated fats, often in order to improve overall health.

When dining out, here are some tips from the University of California San Francisco Health website to consider as you peruse menus:

Limit salad dressings, mayonnaise, gravies and sauces, or order them on the side to control the amount in the dish.

Moderate the amount of nuts in dishes.

Opt for fish, chicken, turkey and other lean meats.

Choose dishes with plenty of fruits and vegetables, as well as dried beans, peas, lentils and tofu.

For cheeses, opt for those made from non-fat milk, like mozzarella, ricotta and cottage cheese.

Opt for grilled foods over fried.

Look for words like “baked,” “broiled,” “roasted,” “steamed” and “garden fresh.”

If you are trying out a low-fat diet in the new year, or you’ve been on it for a while, here are some picks of restaurants and healthy dishes to try in Charlotte.

Location: 230 WT Harris Blvd. Suite A-7, Charlotte, NC 28262

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Dish to try: Try the Ga Nuong for a traditional Vietnamese banh mi sandwich made with lemongrass grilled chicken served with cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled daikon and carrots. Hold the house-made mayo to reduce total fat intake.

Location: 1601 E Woodlawn Rd A, Charlotte, NC 28209

Location: Blakeney Town Center, 9816-J Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

Cuisine: American

Dish to try: General Tso bowl and salad, made with grilled chicken, brown rice, quinoa, julienned vegetables, ginger aioli, almonds, sesame and scallions. Request the aioli on the side so you can control the amount.

Location: 179 Cross Center Rd, Denver, NC 28037

Location: 20609 Torrence Chapel Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Location: 645 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117

Location: 7800 Stevens Mill Rd P, Stallings, NC 28104

Cuisine: American

Dish to try: Fresh grilled Cajun North Carolina trout, served with broccoli and cilantro rice topped with pico de gallo.

Location: 1930 Camden Rd #260, Charlotte, NC 28203

Cuisine: Asian

Dish to try: Green papaya salad with shrimp, which includes carrots, basil, cilantro, mango, fried shallots and roasted peanuts, topped with a Vietnamese vinaigrette.

The Green Papaya & Shrimp Salad from Hawkers.

Location: 2000 South Blvd. Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28203

Cuisine: Plant based/vegan

Dish to try: You don’t have to be vegan to eat at a vegan restaurant. Living Kitchen’s focus on fruits and vegetables is perfect for anyone on a low-fat diet. Try the nacho burger, a house-made veggie burger topped with chipotle sunflower seed hummus, avocado, spicy butternut squash queso, pico and jalapeños.

Location: 1717 North Sardis Rd. Suite 6A, Charlotte, NC 28270

Cuisine: Seafood grill and sushi bar

Dish to try: Rainbow roll, a California roll topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp, avocado and smelt roe.

Location: 3112 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Cuisine: Caribbean

Dish to try: Mango Habanero Salmon with a side of black beans and roasted vegetables.

Location: Rosedale Shopping Center, 9911 Rose Commons Drive, Gilead Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Cuisine: American

Dish to try: Buffalo bleu warm grain bowl, super grains blend, grilled Buffalo chicken, diced tomatoes, banana peppers, bleu cheese, tri-color tortilla strips.