Eaton and Palisades Wildfires Are Fully Contained

Both fires began on Jan. 7 and took over 3 weeks to be fully contained

The Palisades and Eaton wildfires — which devastated neighborhoods across Los Angeles County, including Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena and Altadena — have officially been contained.

On Friday, Jan. 31, the California Department of Forestry Protection (CAL FIRE) confirmed that the two fires, which both began on Jan. 7 after a Santa Ana wind event, have each been 100% after weeks battling from firefighters.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty An aerial view of the aftermath of the destructive Pacific Palisades Fire on Jan. 10.

The destructive Palisades Fire first began in the L.A. neighborhood of Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7, and, in total, burned 23,448 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

The Eaton fire also began on Jan. 7, springing up on the eastern L.A. County cities of Altadena and Pasadena and burned 14,021 acres, the agency reported.

Both fires destroyed storied communities, including homes belonging to multiple generations of families. Many celebrities lost their homes in the blazes, including Billy Crystal, Anna Faris, Paris Hilton, Cameron Mathison, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Ricki Lake, and Anthony Hopkins.

Although officials are still investigating how each of the fires began, but the National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles has stated that powerful Santa Ana winds — that reached hurricane-level speeds — spread the fires thousands of acres in less than 24 hours.

In total, at least 6,662 structures — including homes, businesses, schools, places of worship and more — were destroyed in the Palisades fire, per Reuters. 9,418 were lost in the Eaton fire, the outlet reports. Over 100,000 received either evacuation warnings or orders from county officials.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office announced on Monday, Jan. 27, that an unidentified individual who was injured in the Palisades Fire died at the hospital on Saturday, Jan. 25, bringing the death toll from both fires toll up to 29.

David McNew/Getty Images A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif.

Over the past few weeks, additional fires have also sprung up around the Southern California region, including the Sepulveda Fire, the Hurst Fire, the Kenneth Fire, others near San Diego as well as the Hughes Fire, which is also now fully contained.

The Hughes Fire began quickly spreading on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The blaze has led to mandatory evacuations in Castaic — located north of Santa Clarita in unincorporated L.A. County — and surrounding areas.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the fire covered more than 10,000 acres and threatened over 2,600 structures.

The Hughes was being fed by high winds and very dry conditions, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters, but according to an update from the interagency fire information center it had not destroyed any structures.



