Eazy E's Daughter ReeMarkable Introduces Son Hendrix with Newborn Shoot Recreating Iconic Photo of Late Rapper (Exclusive)

ReeMarkable welcomed her baby boy on Sept. 7, which would have been her rapper dad's 60th birthday

Randi Theresa Eazy E (left), grandson Hendrix Jrue Boone

Henree Cherron Wright, known as ReeMarkable, welcomed her second son on Sept. 7

The special day also would have been the 60th birthday of her late father, rapper Eazy-E

ReeMarkable opened up to PEOPLE about the ways her dad's presence has been felt since baby Hendrix's birth

Eazy-E's daughter had the perfect idea for introducing her baby boy to the world.

Henree Cherron Wright, known as ReeMarkable, first announced the birth of her baby on Sept. 7. The date was special, not only for the new arrival, but because it also marked the birthday of the N.W.A. legend Eazy-E, who would have turned 60 this year.

When it was time to share son Hendrix Jru Boone with the world, ReeMarkable tells PEOPLE she and fiancé Derrty Mula had already come up with the perfect photo shoot idea for their baby boy before his fateful date of birth.

"We thought about this back in July!" ReeMarkable tells PEOPLE, explaining that the couple wanted to honor their shared love of music in the newborn shoot.



"We were talking about maybe recreating different studio sessions with different artists. And he was like, 'Wouldn't it have been cool if they would have documented studio sessions more back in day?' and I thought about it. Later that night, one of the sessions that was recorded from my dad just popped into my head."

The next day, she found the image she had in mind on the Internet and shared it with her partner, who was all in on the homage to the baby boy's late grandfather.

"My dad was a Virgo and my due date was always in Virgo season, just later. I never thought he would be born on my dad's birthday," she adds of Hendrix's slightly early arrival.

When it came to putting together the photo shoot, the mom of two worked with friend Xavier Perry to get every little detail of the photo down perfectly.

"The set was something that me and Xavier came up with as far as the build out of it all. I found our photographer, Randi Theresa. She was on board with using the set and that's kind of how it came together."

ReeMarkable didn't realize just how much she'd love the idea until placing baby Hendrix in position for the photos.

"I didn't want to cry! My dad was a very creative person. People don't really know but he had so much on his mind when it came to the music business, but he was also into so much other creative stuff. I feel like I get my creative side from him, so I think it would be something he would have been really proud of," she says.

"My oldest son looks just like his grandfather. So putting the baby in that outfit and having him dress in the jacket and hat, it was so cute. It's just came in full circle, like a little gift that I feel like my dad just gave me ... his way of saying, 'Hey, I'm still here.' It's just been so emotional for me on the positive side, and it makes me realize I can embrace my family and get back to my creative side."

Courtesy of ReeMarkable ReeMarkable and baby Hendrix

ReeMarkable had a "wonderful pregnancy" that "gave me more of a spiritual balance and brought me closer to my creativity," she shares. It was healing after the experience of welcoming her older son as a teen and dealing with the stigma that came with it.

"My 15 year old, he's my pride and joy. Being able to give him a sibling made me really happy," she says. "For so long I put focus on him and my career and it wasn't the right time. But now, he has a sibling of his own and that just felt amazing."

She was initially nervous about her early delivery, especially with her fiancé in Los Angeles on business while her water broke in Georgia.

"My son woke up and asked what was wrong. I told him my water broke and he said, 'Okay, what do I need to do?' And he just took full control. He was very, very helpful and helped me pack my bag because nothing was packed. I'd just had a nesting party with family and friends the night before," she recalls.

After getting his mom situated and his bonus brother set up with family, the two got to the holistic health hospital, where the mom-to-be got to give birth on her terms. Her only concern, at that point, was her fiancé getting back in time.

Courtesy of ReeMarkable ReeMarkable and Derrty with baby Hendrix

"The whole time, I was praying to my dad. I'm like, 'Please Dad, but I know this is your birthday, but please allow my fiancé to get here in the time,' " she remembers.

It was in those moments she first realized how special it would be to welcome her baby on what would have been her father's 60th birthday. Despite a few bumps, everyone was where they needed to be when Hendrix made his debut.

"It was spiritual. It's been so different. And now, he's so different — how he responds to music, how he's just relaxed, very chill. It's different things that I've always been told about my dad."

The proud mom says that after comments about reincarnation, one day she jokingly asked her son, "Are you Eric?" and saw her baby boy look right at her and smile. As she told the story to PEOPLE, Hendrix started cooing as he heard his grandfather's given name.

"Even if it's just my dad putting his extra little blessing and hand on him, I believe in that," she says. "I believe in God so I believe it's possible my dad kept an extra eye on him to make sure he's okay."

Amused by the similarities is Kathie Wright, ReeMarkable's grandmother and Eazy E's mom.

"My grandma and I have so many things in common and now we have one more. She's like, 'You had your son on Sept. 7 and I had my son on Sept. 7.' So she was really happy about it also. It's just such a happy moment."



Courtesy of ReeMarkable ReeMarkable and baby Hendrix

ReeMarkable has been touched by all the comments and well wishes for her little boy.

"When I posted the photos, I didn't think they'd get the response they did," she says. "I just thought they'd be like, 'It's a baby. We love babies!' But it's meant so much to my fans and my dad's. It's a good feeling because everything around my dad has always been positive to me, from hearing stories to meeting fans. It just makes me happy that he still makes people happy with him not being here."

ReeMarkable is eager to enjoy these beautiful days with her family and tap back into creativity in the studio throughout the rest of this year.

"My focus, of course, is on being a mom all over again and making sure that I'm on top of everything for my kids. But it's also important for me to be on everything for myself. My goal and my promise to myself and my kids is to be that role model for them, so they can see Mommy follow my dreams."

She adds, "I'm grateful — to my dad, to my family and friends and supports, everyone who has had an amazing reaction and shown love. The support has been unreal. I'm very happy. I haven't been this happy in a while."



