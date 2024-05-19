Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president whose helicopter suffered a 'hard landing' in foggy weather?

JON GAMBRELL
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has long been seen as a protégé to Iran's supreme leader and a potential successor for his position within the country's Shiite theocracy.

News of his helicopter making what state media described as a “hard landing” on Sunday immediately brought new attention to the leader, who already faces sanctions from the U.S. and other nations over his involvement in the mass execution of prisoners in 1988.

Raisi, 63, previously ran Iran's judiciary. He ran unsuccessfully for president in 2017 against Hassan Rouhani, the relatively moderate cleric who as president reached Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

In 2021, Raisi ran again in an election that saw all of his potentially prominent opponents barred for running under Iran's vetting system. He swept nearly 62% of the 28.9 million votes, the lowest turnout by percentage in the Islamic Republic’s history. Millions stayed home and others voided ballots.

Raisi was defiant when asked at a news conference after his election about the 1988 executions, which saw sham retrials of political prisoners, militants and others that would become known as “death commissions” at the end of the bloody Iran-Iraq war.

After Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini accepted a U.N.-brokered cease-fire, members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, heavily armed by Saddam Hussein, stormed across the Iranian border from Iraq in a surprise attack. Iran blunted their assault.

The trials began around that time, with defendants asked to identify themselves. Those who responded “mujahedeen” were sent to their deaths, while others were questioned about their willingness to “clear minefields for the army of the Islamic Republic,” according to a 1990 Amnesty International report. International rights groups estimate that as many as 5,000 people were executed. Raisi served on the commissions.

The U.S. Treasury in 2019 sanctioned Raisi “for his administrative oversight over the executions of individuals who were juveniles at the time of their crime and the torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment of prisoners in Iran, including amputations.” It also mentioned his involvement in the 1988 executions.

Iran ultimately is run by its 85-year-old supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But as president, Raisi supported the country's enrichment of uranium up to near-weapons-grade levels, as well as it hampering international inspectors as part of its confrontation with the West.

Raisi also supported attacking Israel in a massive assault in April that saw over 300 drones and missiles fired at the country in response for a suspected Israeli attack that killed Iranian generals at the country's embassy compound in Damascus, Syria — itself a widening of a yearslong shadow war between the two countries.

He also supported the country's security services as they cracked down on all dissent, including in the aftermath of the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests that followed.

The monthslong security crackdown killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained. In March, a United Nations investigative panel found that Iran was responsible for the “physical violence” that led to Amini's death after her arrest for not wearing a hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of authorities.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Rescue Crews Search for Iranian President's Helicopter Following 'Hard Landing'

    A helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a “hard landing” amid foggy weather on May 19, state media Fars News reported.Footage published by the Iranian Red Crescent Society shows rescue crews searching the area in East Azerbaijan Province in foggy conditions.According to Fars News, Ayatollah Al-Hashem was also on board the helicopter and was able to make a phone call shortly after the landing. However, Fars News reported phone service was no longer available.This is a developing story. Credit: IRCS via Storyful

  • Helicopter carrying Iran's president 'crashed upon landing,' state media reports

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter went down near the border with Azerbaijan. He was flying with other senior officials.

  • Helicopter carrying Iran's president suffers a 'hard landing,' state TV says, and rescue is underway

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a “hard landing” on Sunday, Iranian state media reported, without elaborating. Some began urging the public to pray for Raisi and the others on board as rescue crews sped through a misty, rural forest where his helicopter was believed to be. Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV said the incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with with the nation of Azerbaijan,

  • Helicopter carrying Iran's President Raisi crashes in mountains, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan, an Iranian official told Reuters. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash". The bad weather was complicating rescue efforts, the state news agency IRNA reported.

  • How are the dead counted in Gaza? It’s complicated

    A UN agency created confusion recently when it revised the number of women and children killed in Gaza to under half of what it had previously reported. CBC’s Ellen Mauro explains why the change happened and the challenges of gathering data in a war zone."

  • UN updated how it reports deaths in Gaza, did not admit to lying about them | Fact check

    The U.N. publishing data about both "reported" and "identified" dead in the Gaza Strip is being misrepresented as it renouncing the higher number.

  • Iran president helicopter in hard landing - state media

    Search and rescue teams are still trying to reach the site due to the difficult weather conditions, officials say.

  • Musk, Indonesian health minister, launch Starlink for health sector

    DENPASAR (Reuters) -Elon Musk and Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin launched SpaceX's satellite internet service for the nation's health sector on Sunday, aiming to improve access in remote parts of the sprawling archipelago. Musk, wearing a green batik shirt, said the availability of the Starlink service in Indonesia would help millions in far-flung parts of the country to access the internet.

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett Has No Regrets About Viral ‘Bleach Blonde, Butch Body’ Jab at MTG

    Tom Williams/Getty ImagesFirebrand Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) continued to take no prisoners on a Friday night CNN appearance, doubling down on comments she made during a contentious House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday night.The meeting, which was supposed to be about contempt-of-Congress proceedings for Attorney General Merrick Garland, went off the rails when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suddenly attacked Crockett’s appearance during a hostile exchange of barbs on th

  • Severe storms to kick off the long weekend in Ontario

    A multi-day severe weather event sweeping across the Prairies ends with a bang in parts of Manitoba and northern Ontario to start the long weekend

  • Residents of Canadian oil town menaced by wildfire can return home

    Residents of the Canadian oil town threatened by an out-of-control wildfire can return home, authorities said Saturday, even as they warned the community will have to contend with the blaze for the foreseeable future. Thousands of residents of Fort McMurray, in northern Alberta, had been ordered to leave their homes earlier this month. "With the current and forecast weather conditions, specifically the amount of rain that has fallen on the fire, combined with continued fire suppression and community protection efforts, I am pleased to announce it is now safe for us to end the current evacuation and allow people to return to their homes," said Sandy Bowman, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo that includes Fort McMurray.

  • Man City vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

    League leaders will claim fourth consecutive title with a win

  • Who's in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue? Brittany Mahomes, Gayle King and more

    The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is here! Here are this year's stars from "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King to businesswoman Brittany Mahomes.

  • Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved

    A 55-year old man reduced signs of Alzheimer’s in his blood through lifestyle changes and a personalized regime of supplements and medications.

  • Experts find cardiometabolic risk signs in kids young as 3. Here is the food they say is linked

    What your kids eat now has a big impact on their health for much of their life. Experts explain why you should be particularly cautious of these foods.

  • Elon Musk launches Starlink satellite internet service in Indonesia, world's largest archipelago

    Elon Musk traveled to Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Sunday to launch Starlink satellite internet service in the world’s largest archipelago nation. Wearing a green Batik shirt, Musk was greeted with a garland of flower petals at a community health clinic in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali, where he launched the Starlink service alongside Indonesian ministers. Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 17,000 islands sprawled across three time zones with a population of more than 270 million, has been trying for years to secure deals with Musk's Tesla on battery investment and for Musk’s SpaceX to provide fast internet for the country’s remote regions.

  • Greene called ‘bleach blonde bad-built butch body’ in House screaming match where ‘drinking was involved’

    Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place

  • Subway commuters in Buenos Aires see fares spike by 360% as part of austerity campaign in Argentina

    BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Commuters in Buenos Aires on Friday were hit by an abrupt 360% increase in subway fares, one of the most dramatic price hikes in libertarian President Javier Milei 's harsh budget austerity campaign in Argentina. After weeks of hearings, a judge on Thursday lifted an order that had temporarily blocked the scheduled increase in subway fares. That cleared the way for the change to take effect Friday morning as office workers across Buenos Aires streamed through the t

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …