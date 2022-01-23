ECHL suspends Panetta indefinitely pending review of Subban incident

SHREWSBURY, N.J. — The East Coast Hockey League suspended defenceman Jacob Panetta of the Jackson Icemen indefinitely Sunday following an incident involving Carolina Stingrays defenceman Jordan Subban.

The league announced the suspension is pending a hearing under the Collective Bargaining Agreement for Panetta's actions Saturday in Jacksonville's 1-0 overtime victory.

During the extra session, Subban, who is Black, attempted to engage Panetta, who allegedly responded with a racial taunt.

"More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it," Jordan Subban tweeted afterwards.

On Friday, the AHL suspended forward Krystof Hrabik of the San Jose Barracuda for 30 games for making a racist gesture toward Boko Imama, who is also Black, of the Tucson Roadrunners in a Jan. 12 game.

Subban's older brother, P.K., a defenceman with the New Jersey Devils, shared video of Panetta's alleged taunt and called out the ECHL.

"They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys!" the elder Subban wrote on his Instagram account. "Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn't be so quick to delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things are changing. now not just the hockey world knows your true colours… your hometown of Belleville knows, your family, and friends know you're a fraud ..with everything that has gone on in the past couple years in the world I’ll say with all due respect to everyone who has an opinion, this isn't a mistake. We all know what's ok and what's not. Even your own teammates wanted to see you get your clock cleaned. This happens a lot and it never gets exposed in the lower leagues. One thing that I love about this is Jordan’s teammates standing in there and showing support. Love that."

South Carolina president Rob Concannon said the organization remains firmly behind its player.

"The South Carolina Stingrays are disgusted and appalled by last night's incident involving Jordan Subban," Concannon said in a statement. "Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as all other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination.

"This behavior is unacceptable and has to stop."

The Icemen said they're co-operating with the league's review of the incident.

"As an organization, our fans, partners and sponsors know our core values and we intend to make comments and decisions after completion of league review," the team said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Around 40 Yellowknife residents gather in –30 C to protest public health measures

    Despite frigid temperatures on Saturday, around 40 protesters gathered in front of a downtown Yellowknife building to voice their disapproval of current public health measures. The protesters gathered at noon as temperatures dipped past –30 C, close to –40 C with wind chill. "Well, as you can see, everyone is pretty bundled up," said Wade Friesen, the event's organizer. "You'll see people's commitment to the cause." The protest is part of an event happening in several cities across Canada — incl

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 deaths reported Saturday, 125 people in hospital

    New Brunswick reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 125 people in hospital due to the virus. Two people 90 and over in the Moncton region, a person 80 to 89 in the Saint John region, a person 70 to 79 and a person 90 and over in the Fredericton region and a person 80 to 89 in the Miramichi region, have died, according to a news release. The COVID-19 death toll is the worst for a single day in the province since the start of the pandemic. New Brunswick now has 207 COVID-1

  • AP Top Stories January 22 P

    Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 22: NYPD officer killed, 2nd critical in Harlem shooting; Ukraine says batch of US military aid has arrived; Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations; Former circus performer rescues neglected tigers.

  • Burkina Faso: Government denies coup attempt underway after gunfire at military bases

    Gunfire was reported at military barracks across the country on Sunday, prompting the government to deny the army was taking over.View on euronews

  • News bulletin 2022/01/23 08:23

    News bulletin 2022/01/23 08:23View on euronews

  • High-ranking Toronto police officer to appear before disciplinary tribunal to face charges

    A high-ranking officer is due to appear before a Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday to face seven charges under Ontario's Police Services Act. Supt. Stacy Clarke is charged with breach of confidence, insubordination and discreditable conduct, according to Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Clarke is due to make her first appearance before the Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday morning. The notices of the hearing, which will contain details of the a

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Cold weather brings LRT trains to a halt

    Chilly weather brought five trains on the Confederation Line to a halt Saturday morning after cold temperatures created local power grid issues. Repairs are underway and the trains will remain stopped until they can be safely removed from the light rail line, according to an afternoon update from the City of Ottawa. Riders were able to get off the trains at stations on the line, the city said. Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) sent technicians to investigate, with their initial inspections findin

  • News bulletin 2022/01/23 06:50

    News bulletin 2022/01/23 06:50View on euronews

  • City officials open Vax the Northwest COVID-19 mega-clinic in Toronto

    Toronto officials officially opened a one-day COVID-19 vaccination mega-clinic in the city's northwest on Sunday. Mayor John Tory says there are 1,000 appointments available at the city's Vax the Northwest event and the clinic has the capacity to vaccinate 400 people per hour. The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at York University's Aviva Centre. Walk-ins are welcome, Tory told reporters inside the tennis stadium. The clinic is offering first, second, third and children's doses. It has 48 hea

  • Sask.'s chief medical health officer predicts increase in COVID hospitalizations

    Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer says COVID-19 hospital numbers could go up to as high as 300 to 500 or more in the next few weeks due to the high Omicron infection rate. On Friday the province reported 23 people with the disease under intensive care – 15 of them for COVID-19-related illnesses – but Dr. Saqib Shahab said ICU pressures could increase to 75, 100 or more patients. "Many provinces have seen hospitalizations during the Omicron wave that are much higher than what they saw i

  • Don Wilson, guitarist with The Ventures, dies at 88

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the instrumental guitar band The Ventures, has died. He was 88. Wilson died Saturday in Tacoma of natural causes, surrounded by his four children, The News Tribune reported. The band’s hits included “Walk, Don’t Run,” and the theme song for “Hawaii Five-O.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. “Our dad was an amazing rhythm guitar player who touched people all over world with his band, The Ventures,” s

  • Doctors in B.C. once again urge employers against requiring sick notes

    The association that represents 14,000 physicians, residents and medical students in British Columbia is once again asking employers to do away with any requirements for sick notes during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Sick notes place an unnecessary burden on the health-care system particularly now during the Omicron surge," said Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president of Doctors of B.C. "If a patient is sick they need to stay at home to recover, not come into the doctor's office." The demand comes as thousand

  • N.S. reports 82 people in COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday

    Nova Scotia is reporting that there are 82 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday, including 11 people in intensive care. The abbreviated release did not include information about the number of people admitted and discharged from hospital. There are 287 people in hospital with COVID-19: 82 hospitalized due to the virus. 84 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. 121

  • Fire crews battle 'significant smoke and flames' in downtown Calgary fire

    Emergency crews blocked off a stretch of 8th St. SW to traffic Saturday afternoon to put out a fire at an apartment in Calgary's Beltline area. In a statement, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said fire crews "faced significant smoke and flames" from a fourth floor balcony at an apartment at 836 15th Ave. SW. Firefighters used hose lines to control the fire from outside the building while others fought the fire from inside the building. CFD says some residents were told to shelter in place due to t

  • UK claims Russia seeking to replace Ukraine government with pro-Moscow ally

    The UK government says it has intelligence information that Moscow is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv, a claim Russia has dismissed as nonsense.View on euronews

  • Prince Edward Island logs 209 new COVID-19 cases, one virus-related death

    Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer confirmed today that another Islander has died as a result of COVID-19. Dr. Heather Morrison issued a statement saying the individual was in their 80s. Morrison also reported 209 new cases of the disease as of this morning, bringing the active case count to 2,484. The new cases are under investigation. Over the past week, there have been an average of 279 new cases reported every day. As of Sunday, there were nine people with COVID-19 recovering in ho

  • Montreal turns down 25 tiny homes offered by Mike Ward

    Comedian Mike Ward says he wants to donate 25 insulated wooden tents to the city of Montreal to help house homeless people this winter, but the city refused, saying the problem lies elsewhere. In a Facebook post addressed to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Ward said the shelters are heated with "the heat of the human body" and that a person can stay there comfortably in temperatures of up to -30 degrees c. "These tiny houses are designed for people most at risk, those who refuse to sleep in shelt

  • Search on for humpback whale entangled in debris off Hawaii

    POIPU, Hawaii (AP) — A marine mammal rescue team is looking for an adult humpback whale entangled in debris off the coast of Hawaii. First responders removed about 2,000 feet (600 meters) of heavy-gauge line from the animal over the weekend when it was off the island of Kauai, The Garden Island newspaper reported. Authorities detached most of the gear but weren't able to get all of it off before the whale moved on. Officials plan to try to find the whale and clear more line from it as conditions

  • B.C., Alberta backcountry users warned about high avalanche threat

    Avalanche Canada's special public avalanche warning stays in place this weekend as warming temperatures threaten to make the snowpack unstable.