Echter's Garden Center helping provide jobs to newly arrived migrants in Arvada
A garden center in Arvada has recently hired two new employees from Venezuela who just obtained their work permits, allowing them to work in the U.S.
A garden center in Arvada has recently hired two new employees from Venezuela who just obtained their work permits, allowing them to work in the U.S.
If you've listened to financial experts about planning for retirement, you know it's essential to start as early as possible and diversify your investments as much as possible. But how do you know for...
Walmart fired the employee after a husband of one of the women confronted a manager at the Florida store, the suit says.
Toyota shared a stellar outlook this week thanks to higher sales of hybrid vehicles across all its major markets.
Once they retire, many seniors change their spending patterns quite a bit. There's nothing inherently wrong with this, as long as they remain within their retirement budget. See: The 4 Types of Bank...
(Bloomberg) -- Mining firm Canada Nickel Co Inc. plans to develop a nickel processing plant in Ontario that would cost $1 billion and be North America’s largest once completed. Most Read from BloombergA 99% Bond Wipeout Hands Hedge Funds a Harsh Lesson on ChinaEpstein Contacted Staley for Years at Barclays Using Go-Between, Court Filings ClaimUkraine’s Army Chief Leaves After Rift With ZelenskiyCitadel Among Hedge Funds That Got Morgan Stanley’s Block-Trading LeaksXi’s Markets Shakeup Surprised
"The world is grateful to India for buying Russia's oil," Indian minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC.
CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. could benefit from increased volumes on its Mainline oil pipeline network if the startup of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is significantly delayed, the Calgary-based energy infrastructure firm said Friday. Enbridge, like the rest of Canada's energy sector, has been closely watching the latest developments with the Trans Mountain project. The high-profile pipeline expansion will increase Trans Mountain's capacity from 590,000 barrels per day to a total of 890,000 b
New York judge dismisses shareholder lawsuit contesting Apple CEO’s compensation package soon after Delaware court strikes down Elon Musk’s $55 billion Tesla payout.
With the cost of living skyrocketing across the United States, many Americans are realizing their retirement plans need reconsidering. Those getting close to retirement age might be working longer...
(Reuters) -Network giant Cisco is planning to restructure its business which will include laying off thousands of employees, as it seeks to focus on high-growth areas, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company has a total employee count of 84,900 as of fiscal 2023, according to its website. In November 2022, Cisco announced during an earnings call a restructuring that impacted roughly 5% of its workforce which lead to $600 million in severance and other charges.
Over the past year, the CEOs of Canada’s biggest grocery chains have become familiar faces to lawmakers studying food prices. Executives have faced questions from MPs and battled accusations of profiteering as their earnings rise. But experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global. “The supply chains we have depended on for many decades now have come under massive stresses over the last five years — COVID, conflict, climate change being t
A workplace 401(k) retirement savings plan is becoming a requirement for more and more employees, according to a new survey from Charles Schwab, with 88% saying their employer must offer a plan and 75% saying they'd turn down any job offer that didn't include a 401(k). But as important as 401(k)s and similar tax-advantaged plans […] The post Retirement Savings Strategies Are Changing: What to Know appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
In October, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun was asked how fast Boeing could raise output of its best-selling 737 MAX after a spate of quality snags. As he sought to reassure investors about the recovery of Boeing's cash cow after another quarterly loss, one of the narrow-bodied jets was waiting at Boeing Field in Seattle for final tests and delivery to Alaska Airlines just six days later. How a modern jetliner left Boeing's nearby Renton factory with a loose door panel, setting the clock ticking on a terrifying mid-air blowout on Jan. 5, has triggered soul-searching about quality controls and plunged Boeing into its second safety crisis in five years.
TORONTO — Public high school teachers and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation reached new contract deals with the provincial government they left some issues to be decided by an arbitrator. The teachers and government agreed to an additional 0.75 per cent in each of the first two years of the
U.S. natural gas prices plunged to a three-year low this week as production surged and mostly mild winter weather and recent liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant outages depressed demand, prompting analysts to project some producers will cut back on gas drilling. Any reduction, however, will likely be offset by increased associated gas production from oil wells as energy firms spend more to drill more oil wells with crude prices up about 7% so far this year. "In our view, producers should likely be looking at activity reductions across all of 2024 given the current (gas price) strip outlook," Jake Roberts, an analyst at Perella Weinberg Partners' TPH&Co, told customers in a note.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German chemical company BASF said Friday that it was speeding up the sale of stakes in two joint ventures in China after its local partner was accused in media reports of human rights abuses. BASF said in a news release that the market for the industrial chemicals made at the production sites in Korla in China's Xinjiang region was under increased competitive pressure and oversupplied. The company says it had already begun the divestment process. However, it added that
EU lawmakers and governments struck a watered-down deal on Thursday on the rights of workers at Uber, Deliveroo and other online companies. The two sides had reached a provisional agreement in December but subsequent opposition from France, Ireland, Greece, Lithuania and other countries torpedoed the deal, forcing legislators back to the negotiating table. The preliminary deal clinched on Thursday between EU lawmakers and Belgium, current holder of the EU rotating presidency, does away with a set of criteria proposed by the European Commission to determine whether an online company is an employer, following lobbying from the companies and criticism from some countries.
You've been dreaming of the day for decades, and now it's almost here. Sometime soon, you plan to retire. But choosing the precise day to call it quits can be a tricky decision. Make the wrong move,...
I'm 54 with 26 years of service as a nurse. We go by the rule of 80 (your age plus years of service = 80) on our retirement plan. It will cover my health insurance. My pension will be around $7,000 per month minus taxes. I have a combined $750,000 in a 403(b) and Roth […] The post Ask an Advisor: I'm a 54-Year-Old Nurse With $1 Million in Assets and a $7k Monthly Pension. Can I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Arianne Zucker sued former 'Days of Our Lives' producer Albert Alarr, who allegedly touched her without her consent and made 'sexually charged comments' on set. He denied those claims.