Echter's Garden Center helping provide jobs to newly arrived migrants in Arvada

Reuters

U.S. natural gas prices plunged to a three-year low this week as production surged and mostly mild winter weather and recent liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant outages depressed demand, prompting analysts to project some producers will cut back on gas drilling. Any reduction, however, will likely be offset by increased associated gas production from oil wells as energy firms spend more to drill more oil wells with crude prices up about 7% so far this year. "In our view, producers should likely be looking at activity reductions across all of 2024 given the current (gas price) strip outlook," Jake Roberts, an analyst at Perella Weinberg Partners' TPH&Co, told customers in a note.