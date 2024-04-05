It’s Eclipse Festival time

As it heads into Eclipse Weekend, Woodstock offers plenty of entertaining options for residents and visitors who await the moon’s path by the sun and earth on Monday afternoon, April 8.

From several community breakfasts each day, Saturday to Monday, to comedy and music shows, the Eclipse Festival offers plenty of options.

Saturday, April 6

Start the Eclipse Festival Weekend off with two breakfast options. The Northampton Recreation Centre will host its popular community breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at 3781 Route 103 in Northampton.

The Woodstock Golf and Curling Club on St. Andrews Street will also offer a breakfast option, courtesy of its fundraising event from 7 to 10, as they generate financial support for young Brody and his family as the youngster undergoes extensive medical treatments.

While at the club, curling enthusiasts can take in the action during the New Brunswick Provincial Mixed Championships.

Saturday’s entertainment options include a performance by acclaimed guitarist Ewan Dobson from 2 to 4 at Woodstock’s historic Connell House on Connell Street.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Carleton Street will host singer Zach Peters starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday’s entertainment events will include the Woodstock Rotary Club’s significant fundraiser at the AYR Motor Centre Field House. The $150 tickets will admit two people to the Sun-sational Soiree and provide a chance at the $15,000 grand prize.

Throughout Saturday, residents and visitors can take advantage of numerous shopping opportunities, including the Sun-Sational Shopping Event at participating Woodstock retailers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NBCC Woodstock will host a Craft Fair and Mystical Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including food trucks on site.

This year, the 2024 annual Maplefest and Kid’s Scavenger Hunt will fall on Eclipse Festival Weekend. The Woodstock Farm and Craft Market will host the event, which will feature maple products and children’s games from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone looking for a few healthy options on Saturday can participate in the Free Eclipse Family Fun Run, which starts at 10 a.m. at the L.P. Fisher Public Library on Main Street.

The Meduxnekeag Nature Preserve will host a free guided tour on its Gold Trail at 112 Bell Settlement Road.

Soul Healing Space at 505 Main Street offers several options between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., including Cosmic Light Activation, Sacred Talk and Release Sessions, Tarot Card Readings and Sound Healing. Book online at soulhealingspace.ca

Vitality Massage and Bodywork, 650 Main Street, will hold an open house from 1 to 5 p.m., including refreshments, auricular acupuncture, massage therapy, and meditation sessions.

Sunday, April 7

Start the Eclipse Festival’s Family Fun Day with another two breakfast fundraising options, including one from 8 to 10 a.m., hosted by the Woodstock N.B. Flying Association and the Woodstock Airport in Grafton.

The Smith Dance Academy will serve breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Woodstock Community Y’s Men building on Connell Park Road.

On Sunday, a variety of entertainment options are available. Local and visiting Swifties will enjoy the stylings of Swift Kick, a Taylor Swift tribute band, at the McCain Community Theatre at Woodstock High School on Connell Park Road. Advance tickets are $25 at King Sports or $30 at the door.

On Eclipse Festival Weekend, those looking for a laugh can check out the standup routines from the DIY Comedy Tour at the aptly named Full Moon Tavern at 365 Connell Street. Tickets for the show, which will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m., are available online at diycomedytour.ca.

During a weekend focused on looking towards the sky, why not learn about the mysterious lights above by taking in the slideshow presentation UFOS Here? There? And Everywhere? The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Soul Healing Space at 505 Main Street. UFO Field Investigator Jim Lawrence will be on hand for a question-and-answer period following the presentation.

AYR Motor Centre hosts several events for Family Fun Day, including the Great Solar Eclipse Family Party, which features inflatables, games, activities, face painting, swimming, and a DJ. The cost is $5 per person to attend the event, which will run from 1 to 4 p.m.

The centre will host the Kitchen Party for adults from 2 to 4 p.m. in Sam’s Room. The show will feature entertainment by Eric and Janice Bridges and Joe and Cathy Bresson and Friends. Admission is $5, with a cash bar. It is restricted to 19 and older.

Sunday’s events include several options to soothe the mind, body, and soul, including Reiki and Aerial Restorative Sessions. They start at 10 a.m. at the 2 River Yoga Studio at 611 Main Street. The cost per session is $35 plus tax.

Soul Healing Space at 505 Main Street will offer Cosmic Light Activation for Heart Healing, Diamond Energy and Sound Healing sessions. Book online at soulhealingspace.ca. People can pre-register at the same site for a “Build Your Own Crystal Grid Class.” The class costs $65 plus tax, starting at 3 p.m.

The Meduxnekeag River Preserve will host another guided nature walk. This time, the tour will travel Red and Yellow Trails at 260 Red Bridge Road.

Solar Eclipse Day, Monday, April 8

“E” Day provides several options and locations for the main event. In addition to viewing sites in neighbouring communities, Woodstock offers three prepared sites at the AYR Motor Centre, Downtown Woodstock and the Meduxnekeag Community School.

The viewing sites will run from 2 to 6 p.m.. Still, officials urge everyone attending to be early and prepared, with proper clothes, food, drink, medication, portable chairs and most importantly, approved eclipse glasses. Food and beverages will be available at some sites. All sites will feature entertainment and guides to help explain the phenomenon.

The moon will begin to cross in front of the sun at 3:22 p.m. The total eclipse will occur at 4:33 p.m., lasting for 3 minutes and 22 seconds. The eclipse will end at 5:41 p.m.

Other “E” Day events include a Rhythms by the Sea Drum Circle at the Woodstock Farm Market from 12 to 2 p.m. The event, which costs $10 per person, offers a chance to play drums.

The long-planned balloon launch in Florenceville-Bristol will carry a camera above the crowd cover to provide an unblocked view of the eclipse. The launch and feed will be available online, and the live stream will also be available starting at 3:15 p.m. at Woodstock High School.

The St. Luke’s Anglican Church on Main Street will host a luncheon at its church hall at noon.

Woodstock officials urge residents to make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime event but to do so safely. They recommend anyone attending events, especially on Monday, plan ahead and prepare for traffic interruptions, delays, and detours.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun