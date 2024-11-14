'Eco-friendly' method of cremation offered in Baltimore

A Baltimore funeral home is the first in Maryland to offer a "green" option to cremation. The Joseph Brown Funeral Home on Fulton Avenue in west Baltimore made a million-dollar investment into equipment used for water cremation that supporters said represents the future of the funeral business. Joseph Brown, the funeral home's owner, calls himself a local pioneer of water cremation with his eco-friendly dissolution vessel that works like a giant washing machine. Brown said the alkaline hydrolysis system doesn't boil corpses, but rather, it breaks down the body to skeletal remains in about three hours.