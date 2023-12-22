Eco-Park Phase II construction to be tendered in early 2024

The Eco-Parkway extension was one of the projects approved when Southgate took steps to enable spending before passing its 2024 budget.

The estimate for EcoPark Phase 2 is $6.2 million, with no effect on the tax levy, as the municipal portion is to be recovered through development charges and land sales, the report said.

The work includes road construction and water and wastewater services.

As promised, Treasurer Taylor McMann brought a report recommending that council approve spending up to 50 percent of last year’s operating budget.

As well, priority capital projects were approved to be added to the 2024 budget.

The motion was passed at the Dec. 5 council meeting. It’s an interim measure until Southgate adopts its 2024 budget, delayed this year due to a gap in staffing in the treasurer position. The target is March for the final budget bylaw.

Ms McMann said she plans to make the interim spending authority an annual step, “so that there will be no gaps in services going forward and so we can maintain favourable pricing.”

Public Works Manager Jim Ellis agreed with council at the previous meeting that the measure was needed in order to let tenders early and secure contractors at the better pricing available at the start of the year.

Other capital projects approved with estimates are:

-Road 04 - Sideroad 41 to 49: Cold-in-Place (CIP) and 40mm Asphalt – estimated $900,000;

-Road 24 – Hwy. 10 to Sideroad 75 to Sideroad 71: CIP and 50 mm asphalt: est. 730,000;

Victoria Street - est. $500,000;

Egremont Landfill – Relocating original waste pile to increase capacity – est. $90,000;

2022 Tandem Plow Truck – est. $340,000;

2023 Collection Truck – est. $423,124.

These are the high-priority capital projects, which the pre-budget approval will give the best opportunity to tender, the report said.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald