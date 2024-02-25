Ecowas lifts Niger sanctions on 'humanitarian grounds'

West Africa's regional bloc Ecowas on Saturday said it was lifting some of the sanctions imposed on Niger after last year's military coup.



A no-fly zone, border closures and asset freezes were among the measures being stopped "with immediate effect" on "humanitarian grounds", Ecowas Commission chief Omar Alieu Touray said following an emergency heads of state summit in Abuja.

Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a military coup last July, prompting the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to suspend trade and impose tough sanctions.

But the bloc's warning of military intervention has fizzled out with little sign that Bazoum – still imprisoned in the presidential palace in Niamey – is close to being restored.

Touray called for Bazoum's "immediate release" at the summit in Nigeria's capital.

He said the measures to be lifted included the freezing of Niger's assets in Ecowas central banks and the suspension of financial transactions between Ecowas states and Niger.

But Touray told French news agency AFP "individual sanctions as well as political sanctions remain in place in Niger... (and) in other countries political sanctions remain".

Rethink strategy

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had urged worried West African leaders to rethink their strategy on the region's coup-hit states at the start of the summit.

West Africa has been rocked by a series of political crises and Tinubu told the leaders they were meeting at a "critical juncture".



