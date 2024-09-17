Ecuador orders series of power cuts due to severe drought

QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador's government will implement a series of eight-hour nightly power cuts across the Andean country next week, it said late on Monday, citing a severe drought which has caused water levels to plunge, affecting hydroelectric plants.

Ecuador is in the grip of a power crisis, which the government attributes to a lack of maintenance of existing dams and contracts to secure new power generation, as well as the country's worst drought in the last 61 years.

Power cuts will begin on Monday Sept. 23 from 10:00 p.m. local time and will last until 6:00 a.m. the next day, the government said in a post on X. The measure will be repeated on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, it added.

It was not clear how many weeks the power cuts would be implemented for.

"The established cut-off schedule has been chosen with the purpose of generating the least possible impact on productive activities and the development of working days," the post said.

The measure is in addition to a scheduled power cut this Wednesday for preventive maintenance on all transmission facilities and distribution networks nationwide.

The government has taken several measures to face the crisis, the statement added, including commissioning a powership, seeking to build permanent generators on land, and improving abandoned infrastructure, among others.

Ecuador needs an additional 1,000 megawatts - or one gigawatt - of power to cover national demand, according to authorities.

