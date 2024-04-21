Ecuador prison warden shot dead as nation votes on security referendum

Assailants shot dead the chief warden of a prison in western Ecuador on Sunday as voters went to polls to decide on tougher measures against organised crime, authorities said.

Damian Parrales, chief of the El Rodero prison in coastal Manabi state, "was victim of an attack that unfortunately cost him his life," the national prison authority said in a statement.

Ecuadoran prisons have become nerve centers for organised crime groups and a bloody battleground that has claimed the lives of more than 460 inmates in three years.

Parrales, who had assumed his prison post just five days ago, was gunned down as he ate lunch with his family in the town of Jipijapa, local media reported.

Once-peaceful Ecuador has been grappling with a shocking rise in violence, flaring up due to a rise in narcotics trafficking, that has seen two mayors killed this week.

The results of the referendum "will define the course and the state policy that we will take in order to face the challenge" of organised crime, said President Daniel Noboa.

Nearly 13.6 million of the country's 17.7 million inhabitants were eligible to cast a "Yes" or "No" on 11 referendum questions on the ballot.

Polls closed in the early evening, and preliminary results were expected within hours.

Noboa declared in January a state of "internal armed conflict," with about 20 criminal groups blamed for a spasm of violence sparked by the jailbreak of a major drug lord, still on the run.

In Sunday's vote, Noboa is seeking popular backing for his plans to clamp down even harder on those responsible for such acts.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Ecuadorans vote in anti-crime referendum amid spike in deadly violence

Ecuadorans to vote in anti-crime referendum as death toll from violence mounts

Mexico calls on UN to expel Ecuador over embassy raid as tensions soar