Surveillance videos appear to show 2 of 4 missing Ecuadorian kids taken by men in military uniform

Allen Panchana And Gabriela Molina
·4 min read

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa on Monday pledged that his government would not cover up for anyone involved in the disappearance of four children who were last seen running away from a military convoy earlier this month.

The statement came as Noboa's government, which has leaned on the armed forces to try to reign in soaring crime, is under pressure from human rights organizations and fellow Ecuadorians over the case.

Dozens of people demonstrated Monday in the coastal city of Guayaquil, where the children aged 11 to 15 went missing on Dec. 8, demanding information about their whereabouts and asking that the case be investigated as a forced disappearance.

Meanwhile, surveillance videos have emerged from Guayaquil, showing men in military uniform grabbing two boys and driving off with them. The two are believed to be among four children who disappeared that night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecuador’s defense minister, Gian Carlo Loffredo, on Monday confirmed the four were detained in the area where the footage was taken.

The Associated Press on Monday reviewed the videos, including those from a security camera at an intersection across from a public hospital near the Las Malvinas neighborhood, where the missing children lived. The videos were handed over by a city contractor to the Attorney General’s Office, the anti-kidnapping unit of the National Police and the National Assembly.

The videos show a group of children running, men in uniform, two children being placed in the back of a pick-up truck and the vehicle moving through the streets of Guayaquil. The footage appears to back up the account of the father of two of the children given to local media.

In related developments, the Attorney General’s Office, in response to questions from the AP, confirmed that authorities raided an air force base on the outskirts of Guayaquil early Monday. The raid seized two white vans and the cellphones of 16 soldiers who carried out an unspecified operation the day the children, aged 11 to 15, went missing, according to the authorities.

In the videos seen by the AP, two boys — one in a blue shirt and the other in an orange shirt — are taken by the uniformed men, placed face down in the back of a white pick-up truck with tinted windows. One of the children is then punched in the head.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle has a flashing siren, no license plate and a black bench in the back, similar to those used in military patrols. The men in the video are armed and in camouflage uniforms with badges resembling those of the Ecuadorian Air Force.

Luis Arroyo, the father of two of the missing children, earlier told local media his children were on their way home after playing soccer when two vehicles carrying people in military uniforms arrived in the area. The children, he said, were chased and four were caught and driven away.

It wasn’t clear how he knew this.

Part of the footage shows 11 children near an overpass. A while later, some children are seen running and two of them get stopped, one by a person in uniform and the other by a civilian. The two are the ones later being pushed into the back of the pick-up truck.

Loffredo, the defense minister, told reporters on Monday that, according to a military report, the children were detained by a patrol with 16 agents who “observed eight people who were allegedly robbing a woman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the military later released the minors and did not hand them over to the police. The footage reviewed by the AP does not show the alleged robbery.

Noboa told the local Radio Democracy station that it was still premature to classify the missing children as a forced disappearance.

“We are on the side of justice, and whether it was a civilian, a priest, a policeman, a soldier who was involved, at the end of the day, people need answers,” Noboa, who is seeking reelection in February. “We are not going to cover up for anyone.”

Fernando Bastias, a member of Ecuador’s nongovernmental organization Permanent Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, said the disappearances constitute “a serious violation of human rights” and called for the prosecution of any military personnel involved.

Allen Panchana And Gabriela Molina, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Ecuador president sends VP to Turkey after court lifts suspension

    QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador President Daniel Noboa said on Monday that Vice President Veronica Abad will be sent to work in Turkey, a decision that came the same day that a judge overturned her temporary suspension from office. Abad's overturned suspension could stymie Noboa's plan to take a leave of absence to campaign for reelection, as the officials continue a year-long feud. In a statement, Noboa said Abad will be immediately appointed as temporary counselor at the country's embassy in Turkey "to collaborate (on) the economic relations of Ecuador with the Government of the Republic of Turkey."

  • Family shares horror story of buying a puppy online

    The family are telling the story of Tiny, a Yorkshire Terrier, to raise awareness about purchasing a puppy.

  • Trump again calls to buy Greenland after eyeing Canada and the Panama Canal

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First it was Canada, then the Panama Canal. Now, Donald Trump again wants Greenland.

  • Wisconsin school shooting teen victim's family holds 'no bitterness' after attack

    The family and friends of Rubi Patricia Vergara, the 14-year-old who was killed in the Wisconsin school shooting, said she was a "gentle spirit."

  • Teacher Who Got Pregnant After Raping Boy, 12, Gets 25 Years in Prison: 'Burn in Hell'

    Alissa McCommon pleaded guilty to raping a child and other charges and was ordered to have no contact with the baby fathered by her victim

  • The 3 Mass Killers Biden Left on Death Row for Trump to Execute

    President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”

  • US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress

    Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.

  • Air Canada was ordered to pay him $15K for his delayed flights. Now they're fighting back

    For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • CNN Host Calls Out GOP Senator's Absurd Elon Musk Claim: 'That Can't Be True'

    Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."

  • Group of 5, including teen and children, attacked with bear spray following collision

    A 33-year-old man faces five counts of assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say he used bear spray on a group of people following a collision on Saturday.The man had collided with another vehicle while driving on Ellice Avenue, which resulted in a minor collision that led to an argument, police said in a Sunday news release.The man followed the vehicle that was hit into a nearby parking lot on Kennedy Street and Qu'Appelle Avenue and later spit in the direction of the 31-year-old driver w

  • Chrystia Freeland biographer: Scathing resignation letter to Trudeau is '100 per cent on brand' — 'very measured in her words'

    Chrystia Freeland's resignation and scathing letter to Trudeau shook up Canada's political scene — and it renewed public interest in her.

  • Ex-US fighter pilot accused of training Chinese military will be extradited to the United States

    A former US Marine accused of training Chinese military pilots will be extradited to face charges in the United States, Australia’s Attorney General confirmed Monday, dealing a blow to supporters who have mounted a public campaign for his freedom.

  • Ohio Mom Accused of Pouring Soap in Infant's Mouth, Spitting on Her

    Cloe Workman, 20, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence, court records show

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • Trump wants mass deportations. For the agents removing immigrants, it's a painstaking process

    NEW YORK (AP) — The immigration officers sat in their vehicles before dawn near a two-story building. A New York subway line rumbled overhead, then an officer's voice crackled over the radio.

  • People Are Sharing Who They Think Should Run For President In 2028, And I Can't Believe I Agree With So Many Of These

    We're looking ahead at the next election cycle.

  • Boy, 15, charged after police find him with loaded, 3D-printed handgun at Winnipeg mall

    A teen is facing several charges after he was found carrying a loaded, 3D-printed handgun at a Winnipeg mall on the weekend, police say.Kildonan Place security guards asked police officers, who were stationed at the mall as part of the province's retail theft initiative, to help them remove from the building several people who were causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.Officers searched one of them after seeing "numerous irregular shapes" in his clothing, and f

  • Woman set on fire, dies on New York subway- police

    STORY: :: December 22, 2024:: New York:: A suspect is in custody after a woman wasset on fire and died on the New York subway:: Jessica Tisch, Police Commissioner, New York City "Initially, we intended to use this press conference to ask for the public's help in identifying and locating someone who we believe carried out one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being. And it took the life of an innocent New Yorker. But at this hour, I am pleased to announce that a short time ago alert NYPD transit officers took a person of interest into custody."“It was just before 7:30 this morning when our person of interest and the victim were both riding an F train to the end of the line at Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn. As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim, who was in a seated position at the end of a subway car. The suspect used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds. Officers were on patrol on an upper level of that station, smelled and saw smoke and went to investigate. What they saw was a person standing inside the train car fully engulfed in flames. With the help of an MTA employee and a fire extinguisher, the flames were put out. Unfortunately, it was too late, and the victim was pronounced on the scene.”:: Joseph Gulotta, Chief of Transit, New York City“So we like I said, that’s going to be part investigation. She's definitely there, she's motionless. So to say if she's asleep or not, we're not 100% sure, but it appears that she's motionless at that spot. There is no interaction between the two. And when the incident happens, there is no interaction between them.[Is there any reason to believe they knew each other from a prior incident?]"We don't believe they knew each other. No.”The woman, who has not been identified, sat motionlessly aboard a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn at about 7:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) when an unknown man approached her and used a lighter to set her clothing on fire, the New York Police Department said. Police said there was no interaction before the attack and they did not believe the two people knew each other.The man got off the car as police officers on patrol in the station rushed to the blaze.The officers used fire extinguishers to put out the fire and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, police said.Police arrested a suspect, who has not been publicly identified, as he rode the subway later on Sunday.Police said they were still investigating the victim's identity and the reason for the attack.About 4 million trips are taken each weekday on the city's subway, where violent crime is relatively rare. As of November, there had been nine homicides reported on the subway in 2024, compared to five in the same period in 2023, according to police data.

  • Biden gives life in prison to 37 of 40 federal death row inmates before Trump can resume executions

    President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life imprisonment just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office. The decision leaves three federal inmates to face execution. “I’ve dedicated my career to reducing violent crime and ensuring a fair and effective justice system,” Biden said in a statement.