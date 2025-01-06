Ed Askew, Cult Folk Musician and Painter, Dies at 84

Cult folk musician and painter Ed Askew has died. He was 84 years old.

News of his death was confirmed on Instagram by his collaborator Jay Pluck, who wrote that Askew died on Saturday, Jan. 4. No cause of death was revealed.

"Rest in Peace, Ed Askew (Dec 1, 1940 - Jan 4, 2025) — we love you forever," Pluck captioned an Instagram post, which featured a video of Askew performing live and a shot of him standing in front of artwork.

Related: Singer Brenton Wood, Known for 'The Oogum Boogum Song,' Dies at 83: 'Catch You on the Rebound'

He then quoted lyrics from Askew's 2013 track "Crazy Angels," before revealing a memorial will take place in "early spring."



"Please do reach out to me any time and I will respond as soon as I can," added Pluck. "More pics to come. Ed was a genius artist and a genius person and I love him."

Meanwhile, Jerry David DeCicca, who produced Askew's 2013 LP For the World, paid tribute to the late singer on Instagram, on Sunday, Jan. 5.

"Goodbye, Ed Askew. You were loved and always will be. Thank you for letting me be a part of your life & music. Producing For the World was an honor. ❤️" David wrote on Instagram alongside an image of the late musician's records and a photo of him with a black dog.

A rep for Askew has not yet responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Born in Stamford, Conn., Askew relocated to New Haven to study painting at Yale Art School in 1963.

After he graduated from art school in 1966, Askew was called up for the draft, but instead found a teaching job at a private prep school in Connecticut.

During that time, he began writing songs and acquired his Martin Tiple at this time.

"I must have written 25 songs that semester; all of the material on Unicorn and possibly some stuff on Little Eyes," he said, per his former record label, Drag City.

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Ed Askew

In 1967, Askew moved to New York for a few months where he met Bernard Stollman of ESP Disk', who offered him a contract.

While he resided in New Haven between 1968 and 1986, he performed shows with his band and later, solo. By 1987, he moved to New York City in 1987, where he continued to write and record songs, and occasionally perform.

Throughout his career, Askew released 11 albums, including 1968's Ask the Unicorn, 1999'sThese Nights and Days and 2005's Little Eyes.

His final album, London, was released in 2020.

