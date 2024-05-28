Ed Davey falls into lake five times while paddleboarding on campaign trail

Sir Ed Davey fell off a paddleboard five times in 15 minutes as he took to Lake Windermere for a Lib Dem election campaign stunt.

The party leader was out on the water with Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, on Tuesday morning in rainy but largely wind-free conditions.

Sir Ed, a self-confessed paddleboarding amateur, made the most of the photo opportunities by repeatedly attempting to stand up on his board and then falling in.

The Lib Dems have previously made much of sewage overflows being pumped into Windermere, which is England’s largest lake, and have called for bosses of repeat-offender water companies to face prosecutions.

But Sir Ed and Mr Farron appeared to have no concerns about the water quality or any risks involved in falling in.

Mr Farron only fell into the lake on one occasion - Christopher Furlong/Getty

Mr Farron, who only fell in once and was joined on the lake by his daughter Gracie, gleefully shouted “5-1” as the trio came back to shore.

Asked why he did not seem that bothered about the water quality, Sir Ed told The Telegraph: “I kept my mouth closed and we had checked they haven’t had a bad sewage spill [in this part of the lake] in the last 24 hours.

“But quite often it happens. We’re not saying it’s every single day because that’s not true but you look at the figures, the amount of hours that people like United Utilities here are pumping sewage into the lakes and rivers has been increasing, and the number of spills has been increasing.”

He added: “People are really angry about it. We’ve been campaigning on this for three years now and the level of anger is something I’ve really seen on an issue.

Sir Ed was joined on Lake Windermere by Tim Farron MP - Phil Noble/Reuters

“People from all political persuasions just think it’s wrong and I have to say I agree with them. The Government have just failed to get tough on this.”

Speaking from his paddle board, Mr Davey declined to put a “ceiling” on his party’s general election ambitions when asked how many MPs he would win.

“That’s a naughty question,” he said. “You know we never put a number on it. I’ll tell you what we are doing, we are seeing some fantastic responses so I don’t want to put a ceiling on our ambitions.”

Sir Ed is no stranger to falling in the water. In September 2023, his kayak tipped over ahead of the Lib Dem party conference in Sandbanks, Dorset.

Sir Ed and Mr Farron went paddleboarding with Mr Farron's daughter, Gracie - Phil Noble/Reuters

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Farron said the Lib Dems want to see eco-campaigner Feargal Sharkey on the board of a water company to hold bosses accountable for sewage spills.

He told the BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that the party would also scrap regulator Ofwat and put locals and campaigners on water company boards.

“If Feargal Sharkey wants to be on a water board, we’d love him to be so,” Mr Farron said.

The former Lib Dem leader also ruled out nationalising water companies because the money spent would not be used to expand and modernise infrastructure.