Ed Davey: I'll do skydive if my Christmas single gets 10,000 downloads next week

The Liberal Democrat leader has pledged to do a skydive if his Christmas song gets at least 10,000 downloads next week.

Sir Ed Davey released charity single “Love is Enough” last month in a bid to claim the Christmas number one spot.

The Kingston and Surbiton MP recorded the number with Bath Philharmonia Young Carers' Choir.

The song, which celebrates the work of young people that act as carers, last week burst into the top 40 of the singles downloads chart - hitting number 28.

Sir Ed said on Friday: “It has been wonderful to see this song resonate with so many people and hear all the warm praise for these incredible young carers.

“Before the Christmas Number One is decided next week, we need one more big push to try and give this brilliant choir of inspiring young people the best shot.

“If this was not incentive enough already, I am prepared to swap the bungee cord for a parachute and hurl myself out of a plane if we hit ten thousand downloads in the next week.

“Young carers have been neglected for far too long. I hope that this Christmas we can show them that we are thinking of them and supporting them through what has been an incredibly challenging year.”

During the General Election campaign Sir Ed became known for drumming up publicity with wacky stunts (PA Wire)

During the General Election campaign earlier this year Sir Ed became known for drumming up publicity for his party with a range of wacky stunts.

They saw the Liberal Democrat leader water sliding, paddle boarding and even bungee jumping in a bid for media coverage.

The unusual campaign saw the Lib Dems win a record 72 MPs, ousting four Tory cabinet members from their seats to become the third largest party in the House of Commons.

All money raised from “Love is Enough”, which is available for download on iTunes, Amazon and all other major streaming platforms, will go to the Carers Trust and Bath Philharmonia.