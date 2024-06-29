Ed Davey shows off circus skills
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has shown off his circus skills during an election campaign visit in Edinburgh, Scotland. .
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
Democratic strategist David Axelrod told GOP strategists during a postdebate panel discussion that they and former President Trump would face “trouble” if President Biden is replaced at the top of the Democratic ticket. “If, for whatever reason, there’s a change at the top of the ticket, you guys are in trouble with Donald Trump. Because…
"What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” the former president asked at a rally in Virginia.
"The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
(Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath of Biden's Debate DisasterGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySuprem
The satirical news site’s front page just might become the next election meme.
Former President Donald Trump claimed during the presidential debate Thursday that immigrants entering the United States illegally were taking “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs,” a claim with little basis that Democrats immediately seized on as evidence that Trump and Republicans were not serious about cultivating support from voters of color. It also touched off a host of internet jokes and memes over what, exactly, a “Black job” is. “They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, an
Less than five months before Americans cast their ballot for former President Donald Trump or incumbent President Joe Biden, the candidates took part in the first of two presidential debates. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderated Thursday’s audience-free spectacle, which was simulcast on all major news networks. The first presidential debate of the 2024 …
There is a good chance this small political ad would have just gone away without much attention. Trump's campaign made sure that didn't happen.
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
ISW's conflict experts warned that the West must "challenge Putin's belief that he can gradually subsume Ukraine."
With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all on vacation, all eyes were on Jon Stewart for his reaction to Thursday’s presidential debate. The Daily Show went live 30 minutes after President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump left the CNN stage following a 90-minute, audience-free melee moderated by Jake Tapper …
Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
At ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France a month ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a warning about the state of democracy.
The House on Thursday rejected a flurry of amendments offered to an appropriations bill from Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to cut off aid to Ukraine, a signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine. Gosar and Greene proposed a series of amendments to the State Department, foreign operations and related programs appropriations…
OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.
(Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath
President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.