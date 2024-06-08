Ed Davey shows off his tennis skills during park visit
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in a rally of a different kind when he plays tennis in Victoria Park in Newbury.
The world number one claimed a 6-2 6-4 as she edged closer to another title at Roland Garros.
Since 1901, only Hall of Famer Willie Mays and the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. have reached these statistical marks.
PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff was not thrilled about the chair umpire's ruling that went against her during a French Open semifinal loss to Iga Swiatek on Thursday — and made that quite clear to the official.
BERLIN (AP) — As tennis pro Alexander Zverev competes for a Grand Slam title at the French Open in Paris, he is also involved in a court case at home in Germany connected to his former partner's accusation he caused her bodily harm.
PARIS (AP) — Jasmine Paolini will play in the women's doubles and singles finals at the French Open, after getting to the team event with Sara Errani by defeating Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 Friday.
PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz started poorly and fell behind early in his French Open semifinal against Jannik Sinner. Later, as both dealt with cramps under Friday's afternoon sun, Alcaraz trailed by two sets to one.
It’s the first time in NHL history that the top four picks from the same draft class will all compete in the same Stanley Cup Finals.
The NHL team in Utah is down to six finalists for a name.
The 20-time major winner looks good swinging a club, too.
Should Toronto's home opener come down to a game-deciding field goal try, the Argonauts will have a say regarding what football kicker Lirim Hajrullahu uses.
Everette Sands, offensive skill specialist for The Citadel football team, apologized before correcting Golf Channel's Lauren Withrow during a live interview.
Max Verstappen had appeared set to cruise to a fourth consecutive drivers’ championship when he won four of the first five races of the season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
LIV Golf is in Houston for its first event at the Golf Club of Houston. Here's how the full leaderboard looked after Round 1.
ROTTERDAM — The class of the seventh-ranked Netherlands took its toll on Canada in a four-goal second half, with three of the goals coming in a 13-minute span, as Jesse Marsch's debut as Canadian men's soccer coach ended in a 4-0 loss Thursday.
The interaction seemingly shook up players, who later shared play-by-plays of the incident on X
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek is as good as it gets in tennis at the moment, especially at the French Open. Been that way for quite some time. So her unyielding success against Coco Gauff just about everywhere — and certainly at Roland Garros — should come as no surprise by now.
Lionel Messi says he will wait to see how he feels physically before deciding on his participation in the 2026 World Cup. The Inter Miami striker also said a reunion with former teammate Neymar would be "difficult."
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes threw a behind-the-back pass in practice last week. He said coach Andy Reid has called that play in a game.